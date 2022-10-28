While You Were Asleep: Pablo Mari injured in stabbing incident,  Ronaldo scores as United beat Sheriff 3-0 and  PSV Eindhoven best Arsenal

On-loan Centre Back at Arsenal, Pablo Mari was involved in a stabbing incident at a supermarket on Thursday in Milan.

The 29 year old was among the five who were injured after a man started attacking people in Assago. According to the local media, the incident also led to the death of the supermarket.

Former Arsenal centre back Pablo Marì got stabbed by a mad man in a shopping center close to Milano, per reports. He’s amongst six people stabbed — and he’s now at the hospital. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2022

In a statement released later, Arsenal said, “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.”

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt,” the statement read further.

Ronaldo scores as United beat Sheriff 3-0

Manchester United secured three points in the Europa League at home after scoring three past FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Erik Ten Hag side opened scoring just ahead of stoppage time in the first half through Diego Dalot.

Marcus Rashford doubled the lead twenty minutes into the second half. With nine minutes left in the regulation time of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo rolled in a third.

As a result of the win, United are now placed second in Group E and will progress through to the next round alongside Real Sociedad.

PSV Eindhoven best Arsenal

PSV’s Luuk de Jong, left, celebrates with Ibrahim Sangare after scoring his side’s second goal during the Europa League group A soccer match between PSV and Arsenal at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) PSV’s Luuk de Jong, left, celebrates with Ibrahim Sangare after scoring his side’s second goal during the Europa League group A soccer match between PSV and Arsenal at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Joey Vermeen and Luuk De Jong scored as PSV Eindhoven handed Arsenal their first defeat of the season.

Advertisement

After a stalemate in the first half, PSV took the lead eight minutes into the second half with a Vermeen goal. Dutch forward Luuk De Jong, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Barcelona, made it 2-0.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

After five games, Arsenal still lead Group A with 12 points. PSV’s win puts them at the second spot just two points behind the leaders.