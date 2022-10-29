While You Were Asleep: Pablo Mari out of action for at least two months, new FIFA report suggests rise in popularity of women’s football & Ten Hag backs Antony Spin

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari will remain out of action for at least two months after he was injured and hospitalised owing to a stabbing incident in Milan on Thursday. Mari, who arrived in London on loan from Monza, was among the five injured in the incident that unfolded in the supermarket in Assago, just outside of Milan.

Después del duro momento que vivimos ayer, tanto mi familia como yo queremos comunicar que afortunadamente estamos todos bien a pesar de las circunstancias, y agradecer todos los mensajes de apoyo y cariño que estamos recibiendo. pic.twitter.com/8NywRczNS8 — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) October 28, 2022

After the 29-year-old underwent a surgery on Friday, a statement from Monza read, “General surgery and trauma team specialists of the Niguarda hospital in Milan this morning carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles on Pablo Mari’s back.”

“The surgery went well and a hospital stay of two or three days is expected. After being discharged the player will be able to start a rehabilitation process. This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before you can resume physical activities.”

New FIFA report suggests rise in sponsors for women’s football

A new FIFA benchmarking report that analyzed 294 clubs across 30 leagues has suggested that women’s football around the world is making enormous strides in terms of the popularity as well as sponsors.

More title sponsors. More revenue. More written strategies. 📈 Another year of progress for women’s football! But what factors are driving this growth? Find out in the second edition of FIFA’s women’s football benchmarking report: — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 28, 2022

“The data in this year’s report underscores that organisations that are prepared to invest in women’s football are receiving a return,” Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer, said in a statement.

“We expect this will only increase as more clubs and leagues, as well as broadcasters and partners, truly recognise the unique growth opportunity that exists in women’s football.”

She added FIFA had seen “significant developments and milestones” in the women’s sport since launching its women’s football strategy four years ago.

Ten Hag backs Antony Spin

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has backed his winger Antony’s signature skill, the standstill spin with the ball at his feet.

🗣️ “When it’s functional I don’t have a problem with that. You are in the theatre of dreams, you have to entertain!” Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on the Antony spin. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/whkbzT0iQc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 28, 2022

In a post Europa League matchday five interview Ten Hag said, “When it’s functional I don’t have a problem with that. You are in the theatre of dreams, you have to entertain.”

Advertisement

He added, “Yeah, I’ve seen it (in the training). He likes to do it. It’s also to impress the opponent but you wouldn’t want to propagate the opponent as well.”

Earlier, during the Manchester United-Sheriff Tiraspol Europa League contest, the newcomer at United this season from Ajax, Antony had grabbed headlines with his spin in a 3-0 United win.