Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Pablo Mari out of action for at least two months, new FIFA report suggests rise in popularity of women’s football & Ten Hag backs Antony Spin

Mari was admitted to the Niguarda hospital in Milan after he was injured in Assago.

(Left to right) Pablo Mari of Arsenal, England women's team lifting the Euro 2022 trophy and Manchester United's Antony. (Photo: AP)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari will remain out of action for at least two months after he was injured and hospitalised owing to a stabbing incident in Milan on Thursday. Mari, who arrived in London on loan from Monza, was among the five injured in the incident that unfolded in the supermarket in Assago, just outside of Milan.

After the 29-year-old underwent a surgery on Friday, a statement from Monza read, “General surgery and trauma team specialists of the Niguarda hospital in Milan this morning carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles on Pablo Mari’s back.”

“The surgery went well and a hospital stay of two or three days is expected. After being discharged the player will be able to start a rehabilitation process. This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before you can resume physical activities.”

New FIFA report suggests rise in sponsors for women’s football

A new FIFA benchmarking report that analyzed 294 clubs across 30 leagues has suggested that women’s football around the world is making enormous strides in terms of the popularity as well as sponsors.

“The data in this year’s report underscores that organisations that are prepared to invest in women’s football are receiving a return,” Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer, said in a statement.

“We expect this will only increase as more clubs and leagues, as well as broadcasters and partners, truly recognise the unique growth opportunity that exists in women’s football.”

She added FIFA had seen “significant developments and milestones” in the women’s sport since launching its women’s football strategy four years ago.

Ten Hag backs Antony Spin

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has backed his winger Antony’s signature skill, the standstill spin with the ball at his feet.

In a post Europa League matchday five interview Ten Hag said, “When it’s functional I don’t have a problem with that. You are in the theatre of dreams, you have to entertain.”

He added, “Yeah, I’ve seen it (in the training). He likes to do it. It’s also to impress the opponent but you wouldn’t want to propagate the opponent as well.”

Earlier, during the Manchester United-Sheriff Tiraspol Europa League contest, the newcomer at United this season from Ajax, Antony had grabbed headlines with his spin in a 3-0 United win.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 09:29:13 am
