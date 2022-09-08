scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Napoli stun Liverpool 4-1, Lewandowski scores hattrick as Barca score five, & Atletico win stoppage time thriller

Liverpool, who sit seventh on the Premier League table a defeat and three draws, have been under the radar this season so far.

(Left to right) Giovanni Simeone celebrates his goal vs Liverpool, Robert Lewandowski after one of his three goals at the Nou Camp and Antoine Griezmann holds the Atletico crest after his winner against Porto, (Photos: UCL on Twitter & AP)

Napoli scored four goals inside 42 minutes to stun the 2018/19 European Champions in Naples with a 4-1 win. Piotr Zielinski scored twice at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona while Andro-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone also put one in for the Serie A side.

Liverpool, who sit seventh on the Premier League table a defeat and three draws, have been under the radar this season owing to their problems in midfield. Problems Napoli took clear advantage of in their quick attacking system under Luciano Spalletti, who had said that ‘this group of players can garner even more affection from the Maradona this campaign’.

“It is an important result because the measures are always taken based on who the opponent is, and they are called Liverpool so the result will cause a bit of a stir,” the manager told Amazon Prime Video after the game.

Lewandowski scores hattrick as Barca score five

FC Barcelona began their 2022/23 season with a 5-1 thumping of Viktoria Plzen in the Group C fixture at the Nou Camp. The star signing of the season, Robert Lewandowski graced the scoresheet thrice, bringing in his fine form from the Spanish La Liga.

Frank Kessie opened the scoring for the home side in the 13th minute while Lewandowski, who made his move from Bayern Munich to the Catalan side in the summer gave a 3-1 lead to the hosts just after Jan Sykora had put one back for the Czech club.

The 34-year-old completed his hattrick 22 minutes into the second half and Ferran Torres almost immediately made it 5-1. Even though Barca ended the night with three points, there next two outings are going to be tough to replicate their matchday one performances at as they face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Group C.

Atletico win stoppage time thriller

Three goals were scored in the Atletico Madrid-Porto matchday one Champions League Group B match. All three of them coming in the stoppage time as Diego Simeone & co. one upped their opponents.

With Mehdi Teremi sent off in the 81st minute of the match, Porto were always susceptible to conceding. And concede they did in the first of the one dozen off minutes of added time as Mario Hermoso put Atletico in advantage.

Five minutes later though Mateus Uribe equalised for the visitors. And with the clock looking to have run out of time Antoine Griezmann came to the rescue of his side.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

“This is soccer, it’s always changing,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. “We didn’t play a great match and it looked like it was going to be a draw, but in the end we picked up three very important points.”

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:31:14 am
Next Story

S.Korea offers talks with N.Korea to discuss reunion of separated families

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president
Delhi Confidential

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Jammu professor kills self mins after suspension over sexual harassment charges

Jammu professor kills self mins after suspension over sexual harassment charges

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket to qualify for Asia Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 08: Latest News