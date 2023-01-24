While You Were Asleep: Mbappe scores five, Kane wins it for Tottenham, Empoli stun Inter Milan

Kylian Mbappe scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat-trick, as Paris Saint-Germain thumped Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the French Cup. They will face Marseille in the round-of-16 clash.

It was his first hat trick since France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

It took Mbappé’s tally to 25 goals in 24 games this season and moved him onto 196 overall for PSG — four short of Edinson Cavani’s club record.

Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match

PSG hosts Bayern Munich on February 14 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game.

Kane wins it for Tottenham

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s joint-leading scorer of all time by netting in a 1-0 win over Fulham.

The man 🔥

The moment 🔥 Goal number 266 for @HKane… pic.twitter.com/uGytdOBCSS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 24, 2023

Kane scored his 266th goal for Tottenham, putting him level with the late Jimmy Greaves.

Kane as he moved to 15 league goals for the season, and 199 in his career.

Needed a win like that after a tough couple of results. Very proud to level Jimmy Greaves’ record just looking for one more to break it now! pic.twitter.com/wutoucU7tC — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 23, 2023

Tottenham stayed fifth but narrowed the gap to fourth-place Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Third-place Newcastle is also three points clear of Tottenham, which has played one game more.

“I'm really proud to get the 266” Hear from the man of the moment 💙 🤳 @HPE pic.twitter.com/zjQgBjvJkK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2023

“We just wanted to get back to basics,” the England captain said. “Clean sheets are important for us if we want to stay in the (fight for the) Champions League spots.

Empoli stun Inter Milan

Advertisement

Empoli stunned Inter Milan by 1-0 to ruin their Super Cup celebration.

19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Before kickoff, Inter presented the Super Cup trophy to its fans following its 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan in Saudi Arabia last week.

Advertisement

Inter remained third, one point behind Milan, which visits Lazio on Tuesday.

Empoli, which extended its unbeaten run to five matches, moved ahead of Juventus into ninth.