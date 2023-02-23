scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Manchester City draw against RB Leipzig, Romelu Lukaku’s late winner helps Inter snatch a win, FA fines Liverpool and Everton

Manchester City was held for a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig, Substitute Romelu Lukaku's late strike helped Inter take the lead in the first leg, and Merseyside Clubs were fined after failing to control confrontations between players during the derby

RB Liepzig's Josko Gvardiol, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool's Andy Robertson with Everton players from left to right. (AP/AP/Reuters)

Premiere League leaders Manchester City were held for a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League Round Of 16.

Winger Riyad Maharez opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half of the game. However, courtesy of Josko Gvardiol in the 70th minute the game was back on level terms.

“In general I am really pleased,” said coach Pep Guardiola. “I had a feeling the game would be decided in the second leg. I have a lot of respect for Leipzig.”

“Hopefully in three weeks, we arrive in a good condition. We can do better. We have to adjust some things and find a way to go through.”

Star players Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bryune were ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku’s late strike helped Inter take the lead in the first leg

Start Striker Romelu Lukaku’s late strike in Inter Milan’s tie in Milan against Porto gave them the lead in the first leg of the Round Of 16.

Lukaku was employed as a substitute by Inter manager Simone Inzaghi. Lukaku scored in the 86th minute to victory in the first leg.

“We played well against a very physical side. There are regrets that we failed to convert some of the first half chances, while we ran some risks after the break on the counter-attack, but the substitutions helped,” Inzaghi told Amazon Prime Italia.

Advertisement

“We should’ve been quicker moving the ball around and building out from the back. It wasn’t easy with Porto pressing so aggressively, but we still deserved to take the lead in the first half,” Inzaghi added.

Merseyside Clubs were fined after failing to control confrontations between players during the derby

Everton and Liverpool were fined by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday for not being able to control their players after a mass confrontation that occurred in the game during the Merseyside Derby earlier this month.

Advertisement

Liverpool was hit with a 25000 pound fine and Everton on the other hand, have to pay 40,000. The incident occurred when Liverpool’s left-back Andy Robertson and Everton’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford clashed near the touchline. The incident escalated with substitute players getting involved.

Also Read
Emiliano Martinez details tough return from World Cup; speaks about stayi...
Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi unsure about PSG, Inter Miami emerge favourites, Barcelona r...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Both clubs admitted their failure to ensure their players and benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour…,” the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool won the game 2-0.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 08:02 IST
Next Story

Florida TV journalist fatally shot while reporting on a murder scene, says police

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
close