While You Were Asleep: Manchester City draw against RB Leipzig, Romelu Lukaku’s late winner helps Inter snatch a win, FA fines Liverpool and Everton

Premiere League leaders Manchester City were held for a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League Round Of 16.

Winger Riyad Maharez opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half of the game. However, courtesy of Josko Gvardiol in the 70th minute the game was back on level terms.

“In general I am really pleased,” said coach Pep Guardiola. “I had a feeling the game would be decided in the second leg. I have a lot of respect for Leipzig.”

“Hopefully in three weeks, we arrive in a good condition. We can do better. We have to adjust some things and find a way to go through.”

Star players Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bryune were ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Start Striker Romelu Lukaku’s late strike in Inter Milan’s tie in Milan against Porto gave them the lead in the first leg of the Round Of 16.

Lukaku was employed as a substitute by Inter manager Simone Inzaghi. Lukaku scored in the 86th minute to victory in the first leg.

“We played well against a very physical side. There are regrets that we failed to convert some of the first half chances, while we ran some risks after the break on the counter-attack, but the substitutions helped,” Inzaghi told Amazon Prime Italia.

“We should’ve been quicker moving the ball around and building out from the back. It wasn’t easy with Porto pressing so aggressively, but we still deserved to take the lead in the first half,” Inzaghi added.

Merseyside Clubs were fined after failing to control confrontations between players during the derby

Everton and Liverpool were fined by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday for not being able to control their players after a mass confrontation that occurred in the game during the Merseyside Derby earlier this month.

Liverpool was hit with a 25000 pound fine and Everton on the other hand, have to pay 40,000. The incident occurred when Liverpool’s left-back Andy Robertson and Everton’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford clashed near the touchline. The incident escalated with substitute players getting involved.

“Both clubs admitted their failure to ensure their players and benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour…,” the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool won the game 2-0.