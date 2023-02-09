While You Were Asleep: Man United stage fightback to draw 2-2, rare home win for Marseille vs rival PSG and Madrid advance to Club World Cup final

Manchester United fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Substitute Jadon Sancho rescued a point for Erik ten Hag’s team, which missed the chance to move level on points with second-place Manchester City.

Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday. It is still waiting for a first win in the league since Nov. 5, but moved a point clear of the relegation zone.

Both teams, however, will feel they missed the opportunity to take more from the thrilling match at Old Trafford.

Leeds stunned the home crowd by taking the lead after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto and looked on course for victory when Raphael Varane deflected Crysencio Summerville’s cross into his own net three minutes after halftime.

United got back into the game through Marcus Rashford’s header in the 62nd and Sancho equalized in the 70th.

But on a night when United was looking to cut the gap on leader Arsenal to five points, it remains seven behind the London club having played two more games.

The double-header against Leeds looked like an ideal opportunity for the hosts to continue their charge toward the top of the table, with the sides facing each other again in the league at Elland Road on Sunday.

Advertisement

Rare home win for Marseille against rival PSG in French Cup

Marseille celebrated its first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating its bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday.

Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris club started its supremacy in France after Qatari investors took over.

Advertisement

Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011.

Alexis Sanchez put the hosts in front in the fixture known as “Le Classique” of French soccer, and Ukraine attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the winner after Sergio Ramos pulled one back.

“We are delighted to progress to the next round, the French Cup is one of our goals,” Marseille captain Valentin Rongier said. “Our fans had been waiting for that win, we are so happy to share it with them.”

It was PSG’s third loss this season. It came ahead of a major test as Bayern Munich travels to the French capital for the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

Madrid advances to Club World Cup final

Real Madrid secured its place in the Club World Cup final with a 4-1 win against Egyptian club Al Ahly on Wednesday to keep alive its quest for a record-extending eighth world title.

Vinícius Júnior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas scored for the Spanish side, which will play Al-Hilal in Saturday’s final. The Saudi Arabian team beat Brazilian club Flamengo 3-2 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Madrid has won the world club title a record seven times, including three times when the competition was called the Intercontinental Cup. Madrid is chasing its first world club title since 2018.

Ali Maaloul scored the lone goal for Al Ahly, with his team already trailing 2-0 in the second half. Vinícius opened the scoring in the 42nd minute for his 50th goal in 202 matches with Madrid. Valverde added to the lead early in the second half before Rodrygo and Arribas sealed the victory in stoppage time. It was the first goal for the 21-year-old Arribas with Madrid’s first team.