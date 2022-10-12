While You Were Asleep: Man City failed to score in Haaland’s absence, Mbappe rescues PSG, Maccabi Haifa stun Juventus

No Haaland, no goals for Manchester City as they were held to a goalless draw at FC Copenhagen. Despite the draw City joined holder Real Madrid as the first team to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Copenhagen became the first team to stop City from scoring this season.

The result must be very concerning for Pep Guardiola as FC Copenhagen is languishing in the bottom half of the Denmark league. City was forced to play with one man down as left-back Sergio Gomez was shown red card in the 30th minute.

Mbappe scores in PSG’s 1-1 draw

If media reports to be believed, Kylian Mbappe is frustrated at PSG and wants to leave during January’s transfer window, six months after extending his contract.

However, the French striker kept his goal rush continue after recording 31st goal for PSG in the competition, passing Edinson Cavani for the club record.

He converted a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Benfica.

Mbappe also had an acrobatic potential later winner waved off by the VAR.

Mbappe had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years with an option for an extra season.

No respite for Juventus

Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals as Maccabi Haifa earned its first Champions League win in two decades that too against Juventus.

It was Haifa’s first Champions League win since beating Manchester United 3-0 in 2002.

Juventus are on the verge of elimination from the Champions League.

It’s the first time Juventus — a two-time European champion — has lost three of its first four group matches.

Things then went from bad to worse for Juve when Di María pulled up clutching the back of his right leg — prompting the Argentina international to exit immediately.

Juventus is also struggling in Serie A and lost 2-0 to AC Milan on Saturday, leaving the Bianconeri eighth with just three wins in nine matches.

Rudiger earns draw for Real Madrid

A last-gasp header by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger rescued a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk after the Ukrainian side had taken the lead in the Champions League.

Real lacked sharpness and their usual killer instinct, had a chance to take an early lead through Karim Benzema in the 18th minute but the Frenchman, who struck from close range, was denied by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Shakhtar scored in the first half after Bogdan Mykhaylichenko found Oleksandr Zubkov unmarked in Real’s box and the midfielder nodded home into the bottom right corner.

Real stepped up their attacks in the final 20 minutes but their shots continued missing the target. Eventually, Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time.

Aubameyang seals Chelsea victory

After a slow start, the two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the round of 16.

Chelsea moved to the top of the group on with a 2-0 win at Milan, which played most of the match with 10 men after former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 18th minute after also giving away a penalty.

Jorginho converted the spot kick and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 34th.