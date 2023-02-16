scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
While You Were Asleep: Man City beat title contenders Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund snatch a win over Chelsea, Real Madrid thrash Elche

Manchester City's win at Emirates takes them top of the Premier League, Karim Adeyemi's goal keeps Dortmund in the lead for the second leg, Karim Benzema's brace helped Real Madrid thrash Elche

Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Marco Asensio from left to right, (Reuters)

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium to go to the top of the Premier League. Kevin De Bryune, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland have been on the score sheet.

Going into halftime both the teams were 1-1 with Bukayo’s Saka’s penalty for Arsenal. However, City made a roaring comeback in the second half.

“If you give three goals away the way we did that gives them the game. It’s a shame because we really had them,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“The margin for error against them is virtually zero. We did a lot of simple things wrong.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, “They were better than us in the first half but we stepped forward in the second and were still in it and in the end the quality of the players made the difference.”

Karim Adeyemi’s goal keeps Dortmund in the lead for the second leg

Borussia Dortmund snatched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Round Of 16 of the Champions League at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday courtesy of a goal from Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi’s beauty will keep Dortmund in the lead for the second leg in London in a fortnight’s time. “We dominated the first half. They had chances but we were in control for the majority of the first half,” said Dortmund’s captain Jude Bellingham.

“In the second half, we took the foot off the gas and they had more control. We showed how well we can defend and see out games.”

Advertisement

“It’s a poor goal. We have to do better. We were pushing at the time and we were the better team,” said Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Karim Benzema’s brace helped Real Madrid thrash Elche

Real Madrid has thrashed visitors Elche 4-0 in Laliga to stay in contention for the title challenge. Karim Benzema scored a brace alongside Marco Asensio and Luka Modric who chipped in with a goal each.

“We played a good game, with a lot of control,” coach Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.

“We handled ourselves well in the final third, we had a lot of chances and we kept a good eye on them to avoid their counter-attacks,” he added

Advertisement

The Los Blancos are still eight points behind the league leaders Barcelona who are on 56 points.

He acknowledged that “It was a good game at an important moment in the season”.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 07:53 IST
