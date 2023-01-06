While You Were Asleep: Mahrez wins it for Man City, Pulisic joins Chelsea’s long injury list, Blind moves to Bayern Munich

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish entered in the 60th minute and combined for the only goal three minutes later, with Mahrez tapping in from close range after a perfectly weighted cross by his fellow winger.

The 1-0 win moved Pep Guardiola’s 2022 champions to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League. Guardiola’s halftime talk and substitutes proved the difference, because City were often outplayed in the first half despite Chelsea’s injury woes.

Chelsea stayed in 10th place, 19 points off the leaders. Graham Potter’s team is as close to the relegation zone as the top four.

The teams meet again in the FA Cup on Sunday, with City hosting on that occasion.

Chelsea’s injury woes

Chelsea lost two key forwards to injury within the first 22 minutes, with former City stalwart Raheem Sterling apparently injuring a hamstring shortly after kickoff and US international Christian Pulisic taking a knock.

The United States winger required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle midway through the first half. Pulisic couldn’t continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

Raheem Sterling also came off early in the game with what appeared a right hamstring injury. Already missing were N’Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Reece James, Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell, while playmaker Mason Mount was also absent against City after picking up a kock before the game.

“We can’t complain about it,” Potter said. “We just have to get on with it.”

Bayern Munich rope in Blind

Bayern Munich have signed Daley Blind on a six month contract after he terminated his contract with Ajax.

The 32-year-old star arrived in Munich ahead on Thursday ahead of his medical at the club.

Blind, who was a regular for Holland during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will bolster boss Julian Nagelsmann’s options in both defence and midfield.

Blind came through Ajax’s academy, made 333 appearances for the Amsterdam club between two four-year spells at the club – from 2008 to 2014 and then 2018 to 2022 – where he became an Eredivisie champion on seven different occasions.

In between his two Ajax spells, Blind enjoyed a four-year stint at Old Trafford, where he won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Europa League and Community Shield under Jose Mourinho.