While You Were Asleep: Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0, man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper and Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG

Liverpool kept alive its FA Cup title defense Tuesday and earned an immediate chance to avenge one of its most humiliating Premier League losses.

A 1-0 win at Wolverhampton in a third-round replay set up a trip in the last 32 to Brighton, which routed Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday in a defeat that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp ranked as the worst in his 22-year coaching career.

Harvey Elliott scored the winner in the 13th minute, running from inside his own half and unleashing a shot from 30 meters that sailed over Wolves goalkeeper José Sá and into the middle of the net.

Klopp wanted his team to get “back to basics” after the humbling loss at Brighton three days earlier and fielded a weakened lineup, leaving out stars like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool was largely untroubled at Molineux as Wolves became the ninth Premier League team to get eliminated. Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa were knocked out in their first match in the famous old competition this season.

Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper after match

A man was charged Tuesday with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

The Metropolitan Police charged Joseph Watts, 35, with assault by beating, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Watts is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London on Feb. 17.

Ramsdale appeared to be kicked in the back by a spectator after picking up a water bottle from behind one of the goals after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The incident happened when a spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Ramsdale after the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The spectator was seen leaping over a railing and mounting an advertising hoarding before attacking Ramsdale.

Ramsdale didn’t seem hurt and was dragged away from the area by teammates before celebrating in front of Arsenal’s supporters at the other end of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Football Association has said it strongly condemns the incident.

“This is wholly unacceptable behavior,” the governing body said, “and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year’s World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.

Sarabia, 30, scored 22 goals in 98 appearances for PSG since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2019. He also had a brief loan spell with Sporting in Portugal in the 2021-22 season.

“A product of the world-renowned Real Madrid academy, (Julen) Lopetegui first spotted the midfielder while leading Spain’s under-19s group back in 2011, when he named Sarabia as his captain for Spain’s winning Under-19 European Championship campaign,” Wolves said in a statement.