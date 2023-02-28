While You Were Asleep: Lionel Scaloni extends his contract till 2026, Luis Alberto late winner powers Lazio into top four, Canada soccer prez Nick Bontis resigns

Argentina World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni has extended his country till the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the FA said on Monday.

The Argentina boss came to the decision after meeting with AFA president Claudio Tapia in Paris. “Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026,” the AFA said in a statement.

“I am eternally grateful to the president of the AFA for giving me the opportunity to coach this wonderful national team,” Scaloni later in the day said on receiving FIFA’s ‘The Best’ Awards ceremony, was named Best Coach of 2022.

“I’m thankful for the players, those 26 who led us to glory. Without them we could not have achieved anything.”

Lazio now has 45 points two points behind the Milan clubs

A late winner from Luis Alberto at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday meant that Lazio take three points against Sampdoria to move into the Champions League spot in Seria A.

The hosts now are fourth with 45 points two points behind the Milan clubs who are level on points and one point above Roma. Napoli leads the league with 65 points.

Ciro Immobile earlier on in the game had a couple of chances but he missed. However, Alberto’s goal in the 80th minute helped Lazio register a win.

The goal triggered a roar of relief from the Stadio Olimpico crowd, with Sampdoria unable to create a response before the final whistle.

The Genoa club are second-from-bottom with 11 points from 24 matches

Soccer President resigned ongoing labour conflict

Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis resigned from his post on Monday amidst the ongoing labour conflict between the country’s men’s and women’s teams and with the national governing body.

“While I have been one of the biggest proponents of equalizing the competitive performance environment for our Women’s National Team, I will unfortunately not be leading this organization when it happens,” Bontis said in a statement.

“I acknowledge that this moment requires change,” he added.

Bontis was elected Canada Soccer president in November 2020, Under his able leadership the men’s football team managed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Canadian women’s team recently escalated their protest over pay equity issues when they wore purple shirts that read “Enough is enough” ahead of their opening match of the recent SheBelievesCup.