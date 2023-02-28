scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Lionel Scaloni extends his contract till 2026, Luis Alberto late winner powers Lazio into top four, Canada soccer prez Nick Bontis resigns

World Cup-winning coach extended his country till the 2026 World Cup, Lazio now has 45 points two points behind the Milan clubs, Soccer President resigned ongoing labour conflict

Lionel Scolani, Luis Alberto and Nick Bontis from left to right. (Reuters)

Argentina World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni has extended his country till the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the FA said on Monday.

The Argentina boss came to the decision after meeting with AFA president Claudio Tapia in Paris. “Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026,” the AFA said in a statement.

“I am eternally grateful to the president of the AFA for giving me the opportunity to coach this wonderful national team,” Scaloni later in the day said on receiving FIFA’s ‘The Best’ Awards ceremony, was named Best Coach of 2022.

“I’m thankful for the players, those 26 who led us to glory. Without them we could not have achieved anything.”

Lazio now has 45 points two points behind the Milan clubs

A late winner from Luis Alberto at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday meant that Lazio take three points against Sampdoria to move into the Champions League spot in Seria A.

The hosts now are fourth with 45 points two points behind the Milan clubs who are level on points and one point above Roma. Napoli leads the league with 65 points.

Ciro Immobile earlier on in the game had a couple of chances but he missed. However, Alberto’s goal in the 80th minute helped Lazio register a win.

Advertisement

The goal triggered a roar of relief from the Stadio Olimpico crowd, with Sampdoria unable to create a response before the final whistle.

The Genoa club are second-from-bottom with 11 points from 24 matches

Soccer President resigned ongoing labour conflict

Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis resigned from his post on Monday amidst the ongoing labour conflict between the country’s men’s and women’s teams and with the national governing body.

“While I have been one of the biggest proponents of equalizing the competitive performance environment for our Women’s National Team, I will unfortunately not be leading this organization when it happens,” Bontis said in a statement.

“I acknowledge that this moment requires change,” he added.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Bontis was elected Canada Soccer president in November 2020, Under his able leadership the men’s football team managed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
Ronaldinho
Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique'...

The Canadian women’s team recently escalated their protest over pay equity issues when they wore purple shirts that read “Enough is enough” ahead of their opening match of the recent SheBelievesCup.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 08:06 IST
Next Story

Protest against Sisodia’s arrest: Use of ‘mild force’ in Rohtak, AAP says party men injured

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 28: Latest News
close