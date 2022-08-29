scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Lewandowski scores an incredible backheel goal, Benzema’s brace keeps Real Madrid start perfect, Neymar rescues PSG

Robert Lewandowski delighted Barcelona fans with another brace to help them beat Real Valladolid 4-0. Karim Benzema scored twice to give Real Madrid a 3-1 win at Espanyol. Neymar's penalty helped PSG to secure a 1-1 draw at home against AS Monaco.

(L-R) Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal; Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's second goal; PSG's Neymar reacts. (AP)

After a disappointing start to the season, a frustrating goalless draw at home against lowly Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona and their new signing Robert Lewandowski has bounced back in style. Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 last week, and registered another convincing 4-0 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

The star of the match for Barcelona was indeed Robert Lewandowski, who has delighted Barcelona fans with his second consecutive brace. The two tome FIFA Best Player of the Year winner scored an incredible backheel goal against Real Valladolid.

With a defender moving in front of him and blocking his view inside the area, Robert Lewandowski stayed calm.

The veteran striker patiently waited for a gap, then quickly used his backheel to gently send the ball into the far corner for a beautiful goal.

The 34-year-old Lewandowski, signed from Bayern for nearly $50 million, got on the board in the 24th by completing a nice pass by Raphinha. Pedri added to the lead in the 43rd from near the penalty spot after an assist by Ousmane Dembélé, who also set up Lewandowski’s superb backheel goal in the 64th. Sergi Roberto closed the scoring in stoppage time.

Benzema’s last minute heroics

Real Madrid relied on Karim Benzema to maintain a perfect start with its third straight away victory. Benzema scored in the 88th minute and deep into stoppage time to give the defending champion a 3-1 win at Espanyol.

Real Madrid sit top of the table on nine points, level with Real Betis. Barcelona and Villarreal are right behind on seven points, with Osasuna and Real Sociedad on six.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring early in the first half with a first-touch finish from a brilliant pass by Aurelien Tchouameni.

It was the third match in a row on the road for Madrid, which asked to start away from home because of renovation work at its Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The team will be back at the venue for its match against Real Betis on Saturday.

Madrid defeated Almería and Celta Vigo in its first two games.

Neymar rescues PSG

PSG’s perfect start to the season halted after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to AS Monaco in the Ligue 1.

Neymar’s 70th minute penalty came after a VAR review and cancelled out Kevin Volland’s 20th minute goal.

The champions lead the standings with 10 points from four matches. They are level on points with Olympique de Marseille and Racing Lens.

PSG’s strike force had netted 17 league goals in the three previous league games under new coach Christophe Galtier, but did not hit the target until Mbappe’s tame shot in the 37th.

Monaco rode its luck at times but closed down PSG well early on, denying space to its famed attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, then took the lead in the 20th.

