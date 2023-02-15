scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Kingsley Coman’s goal helps Bayern take lead vs PSG, Milan beat Spurs, Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

Kingsley Coman's goal in the 52nd minute kept Bayern in the ascendency, Brahim Diaz's goal in the early minutes was enough to keep Antonio Conte's Tottenham at bay, In the Babar Azam derby, Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings despite heroics from Imad Wasim

Kingsley Coman, Brahim Diaz(Reuters) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore(PSL Twitter) from left to right.

Kingsley Coman’s solitary goal meant that Baryen Munich will take the lead against Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the Champions League Round Of 16 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday.

The game was all square at half-time. However, former PSG player Coman in 52nd minute scored the only goal of the game. In the injury time of the game Bayern’s right back, Benjamin Pavard was sent off.

Bayern Munich coach Julien Nagelsman after the game said “We played really well in the first 25 minutes and the best team on the night won. It’s an important victory but there’s a second leg coming,”

“We were dominant and aggressive in the beginning. Then they started to find some depth when Mbappe came on,” he added.

Brahim Diaz’s goal in the early minutes was enough to keep Antonio Conte’s Tottenham at bay

In the clash between AC Milan and Tottenham. The former took the lead in the early minutes of the game at the San Siro in Milan to go in with a lead into the second leg of the Round Of 16.

Former Manchester City player Brahim Diaz’s goal was enough for the Italian club to keep the English club at bay.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli after the game said “It wasn’t hard to prepare this game tactically, with all the duels, but I am very happy with how my players performed,”

“We could have scored a second goal — we had some clear chances. I am happy with the performance but it’s only the first leg and the next game will be surely more difficult,” he added.

Advertisement

In the Babar Azam derby, Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings despite heroics from Imad Wasim

In a nailbiting game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, the visitors won by a slender margin of two runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Peshawar batting first posted a mamoth total of 199 runs on the board. English batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 92 runs from just 50 balls with seven boundaries and six mammoth sixes. Skipper Babar Azam chipped in with an impressive 68(46) at the top.

In reply to Peshwar’s effort, Babar’s former side Karachi finished at 197/5 in their quota. The hosts were reduced to 46-4 at one stage of the game. However, courtesy of Imad Wasim’s heroics with the bat scoring 80 not out of just 47 balls gave Karachi a glimpse.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot hosts ‘kisan lunch’
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot hosts ‘kisan lunch’
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Shoaib Malik contributed with 52(34) in the 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi with two wickets.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 08:03 IST
Next Story

Sonu Sood’s Sujamal, the real hero of Jodhaa Akbar, got sidelined in the worst possible way

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
close