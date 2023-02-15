While You Were Asleep: Kingsley Coman’s goal helps Bayern take lead vs PSG, Milan beat Spurs, Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

Kingsley Coman’s solitary goal meant that Baryen Munich will take the lead against Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the Champions League Round Of 16 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday.

The game was all square at half-time. However, former PSG player Coman in 52nd minute scored the only goal of the game. In the injury time of the game Bayern’s right back, Benjamin Pavard was sent off.

Bayern Munich coach Julien Nagelsman after the game said “We played really well in the first 25 minutes and the best team on the night won. It’s an important victory but there’s a second leg coming,”

“We were dominant and aggressive in the beginning. Then they started to find some depth when Mbappe came on,” he added.

Brahim Diaz’s goal in the early minutes was enough to keep Antonio Conte’s Tottenham at bay

In the clash between AC Milan and Tottenham. The former took the lead in the early minutes of the game at the San Siro in Milan to go in with a lead into the second leg of the Round Of 16.

Former Manchester City player Brahim Diaz’s goal was enough for the Italian club to keep the English club at bay.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli after the game said “It wasn’t hard to prepare this game tactically, with all the duels, but I am very happy with how my players performed,”

“We could have scored a second goal — we had some clear chances. I am happy with the performance but it’s only the first leg and the next game will be surely more difficult,” he added.

In the Babar Azam derby, Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings despite heroics from Imad Wasim

In a nailbiting game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, the visitors won by a slender margin of two runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Peshawar batting first posted a mamoth total of 199 runs on the board. English batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 92 runs from just 50 balls with seven boundaries and six mammoth sixes. Skipper Babar Azam chipped in with an impressive 68(46) at the top.

In reply to Peshwar’s effort, Babar’s former side Karachi finished at 197/5 in their quota. The hosts were reduced to 46-4 at one stage of the game. However, courtesy of Imad Wasim’s heroics with the bat scoring 80 not out of just 47 balls gave Karachi a glimpse.

Shoaib Malik contributed with 52(34) in the 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi with two wickets.