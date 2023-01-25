scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
While You Were Asleep: Kimmich rescues Bayern Munich, Lazio demolish AC Milan, Joelinton gives Magpies first-leg lead in Carabao Cup

Joshua Kimmich thundered in a 90th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Cologne. Lazio humbled Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A. Joelinton slots home from close range after he'd missed a sitter.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich reacts after the Bundesliga match against FC Cologne at the Allianz Arena in Munich; Lazio players celebrate after the match with Olimpia the eagle mascot; Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring their first goal. (AP | Reuters)

Joshua Kimmich 90th minute goal from 30 yards helped Bayern Munich salvage a point against Cologne. It was the first win of 2023 for the 10-time defending champion.

The win kept Bayern Munich four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Cologne had started 2023 with a 7-1 rout of Werder Bremen — but Bayern is a different calibre.

The German champions, chasing a record-extending 11th league title, had possession but were far less effective than their opponents who looked to be snatching the three points courtesy of Ellyes Skhiri’s fourth-minute volley at the far post.

“We played the way we imagined in the second half,” Nagelsmann said of his team’s improvement. “I’m sure we’ll get back to winning if we keep it up.”

Lazio thrash Milan

Maurizio Sarri’s side move third in Serie A with a thumping 4-0 win over AC Milan. The loss extended the defending champions winless streak to five games in all competitions.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were on target for Lazio.

Milan’s poor run started by squandering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Roma. Then the Rossoneri were eliminated from the Italian Cup by 10-man Torino before drawing 2-2 at Lecce. Perhaps the most painful defeat came last week when Milan was beaten 3-0 by city rival Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup.

Lazio has won three straight between the league and Italian Cup.

Newcastle pip Southampton

Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, where the team is unbeaten in all competitions this season. Southampton will also have to score against the best defense in English football, with Newcastle having now kept 11 clean sheets in its last 12 games.

Joelinton had had a goal disallowed for handball and also blazed over from close range before the Brazilian midfielder finally gave Newcastle the lead, tapping into an empty net after substitute Alexander Isak had beaten his marker down the right and cut into the area to deliver the cross.

The hosts finished with 10 men at St. Mary’s stadium after center-back Duje Ćaleta-Car was shown a second yellow card in the 86th minute.

Both teams are looking to end long trophy droughts. While Southampton’s one and only piece of major silverware is the FA Cup in 1976, Newcastle has to go back even longer for a big domestic trophy — the FA Cup in 1955.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 07:40 IST
