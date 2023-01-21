While You Were Asleep: Juventus hit with 15-point penalty, Dani Alves jailed over sexual assault allegation, Chelsea sign Madueke from PSV Eindhoven

Juventus has been hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting on Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation.

The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. A record 36-time Italian champion, Juventus was third in Serie A and the penalty drops the Bianconeri to a midtable position — 25 points behind leader Napoli and 12 points from the Champions League places.

The former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was banned for two years from football activities and similarly long bans were handed out for other members of Juve’s former board, which resigned en masse in November following an investigation by Turin public prosecutors into alleged false bookkeeping.

It also decided on a 30-month ban for Juve’s former sports director, Fabio Paratici, who is now managing director of football at Tottenham. It is understood Tottenham are urgently seeking clarification as to whether Paratici’s ban extends beyond Italy.

Juventus said it will appeal the decision to Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee.

The penalty comes 17 years after the “Calciopoli” refereeing scandal that saw Juventus demoted to Serie B and stripped of two Serie A titles.

Juventus was already eliminated from the Champions League in a horrible start to this season, which also saw it win only two of its opening nine Serie A matches. The club had since bounced back to climb into the top four.

Dani Alves arrested

Brazilian international Dani Alves has been jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

Alves had denied any wrongdoing several days before his arrest.

The former Barcelona star was taken into custody after he answered a police summons while in Spain. He was then escorted in a police car to the courthouse.

Alves signed for Pumas in July and the Mexican club announced Friday it was immediately terminating his contact. Pumas president Leopoldo Silva said that his club could not keep Alves on its squad.

“This is an institution that promotes respect and the correct, dignified and professional behavior of its male and female players both on and off the field because they are role models in Mexico and throughout the world,” Silva said. “We cannot permit any conduct that would damage our philosophy.”

A charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape.

The 39-year-old Alves is one of football’s most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and PSG, over his long career. He also helped Brazil win two Copa America trophies — in 2007 and 2019 — and an Olympic gold medal at age 38.

Chelsea sign England youth international Madueke

Chelsea have signed winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old joined PSV’s youth team on 2018 and made his debut with the senior team two years later. Since then, he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 appearances.

“We’re delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He’s an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV playing in a strong European league,” said Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly.

“We are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team.”

Madueke is Chelsea’s sixth signing of the January transfer window. Media reports said Chelsea paid PSV around 35 million euros ($38 million).

Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League standings, play Liverpool on Saturday.