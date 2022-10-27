While You Were Asleep: Inter send Barcelona down to Europa League, Liverpool score three past Ajax and Atletico draw with Leverkusen

Inter Milan registered a 4-0 win against Victoria Plzen at the San Siro Stadium to gain their 10th point and make it impossible for Barcelona to progress to the Round of 16 in the Champions League this season. As a result, the Catalan club will finish third in Group C and be demoted down to the Europa League. Even before they had a kick of the ball in their fifth group game against Bayern Munich.

It all started in the 35th minute when Henrikh Mkhitariyan gave the home side a lead. Edin Dzeko would double the advantage seven minutes later in the first half. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international would score again 21 minutes into the next half while Romelu Lukaku put the final nail in the coffin three minutes from stoppage time.

Victoria Plzen were barely able to give Inter a hard time as they registered just the one shot on target.

Liverpool score three past Ajax

In what was a crucial Group A Round of 16 contention fixture, Liverpool beat Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. Taking the lead through Mohamed Salah in the 42nd minute, Liverpool looked the better team for majority of the match.

The Jurgen Klopp side quickly made it 3-0 through Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot, who scored in the 49th and 51st minute respectively.

Another big European away day ✨ We've got the latest highlights, reaction and more from #AJALIV over on LFCTV GO 📽 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 26, 2022

As a result of their win, the Reds have now qualified for the next round of the Champions League alongside Napoli from the group. Ajax, with three points in five games, are mathematically out of the equation and sit on the verge of Europa League qualification or worse.

Atletico exit with Leverkusen

Group B action in the Champions League saw Atletico Madrid play a 2-2 draw at home to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen as the Spanish side’s run in the Champions League ended at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The visitors struck first in the 9th minute through Moussa Diaby. Yannick Carrasco would equalise 13 minutes later. Leverkusen would take the lead a second time in the match via Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 29th minute.

The Diego Simeone side would make it 2-2 four minutes into the second half.