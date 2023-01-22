scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Haller shows off new boots after beating cancer, Tchouameni apologizes to fans, Gerrard jokingly offers Bellingham to Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has emerged as an unlikely candidate to help the Reds sign England star Jude Bellingham in the summer.

While You Were Asleep: Here is all that happened. (Twitter/Reuters)
Listen to this article
While You Were Asleep: Haller shows off new boots after beating cancer, Tchouameni apologizes to fans, Gerrard jokingly offers Bellingham to Liverpool
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sebastien Haller said that he was relieved to finally make his first appearance in a Borussia Dortmund shirt following two surgeries and four rounds of chemotherapy for testicular cancer, which had sidelined him for almost six months.

Haller, who scored 34 goals for Ajax Amsterdam last season, was diagnosed during a pre-season training camp in July.

After that, the 28-year-old could only return to training earlier this month, where he also revealed a new pair of boots with ‘f*** cancer’ written on them.

Haller is set to make his first competitive appearance for the club as they face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

In another development, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni apologized to the Los Blancos fans after he was spotted at an NBA match in Paris even while his team overcame a spirited Villareal side in the Copa del Rey.

While Madrid did go on to win the match, fans vented their ire on social media and questioned Tchouameni’s priorities.

Admitting that he had not ‘done the right thing,’ the midfielder then took to Twitter and wrote, “I apologize to my club, the coaching staff, my teammates, and the Madrid fans for my presence at an event at a time when we were at stake in the Cup.”

“I have always been attentive to what was happening in Villarreal, but I have not done the right thing. Very sorry.”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has emerged as an unlikely candidate to help the Reds sign England star Jude Bellingham in the summer.

Advertisement

This was after he said that he would personally ‘fly to Dortmund and take Bellingham out for a nice dinner’ in a bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool.

“Right now the obvious one is Jude Bellingham on the back of the World Cup and what he’s doing at Dortmund,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny side up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
Sunny side up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
How Bollywood actors like Jacqueline Fernandez bought into Sukesh Chandra...
How Bollywood actors like Jacqueline Fernandez bought into Sukesh Chandra...

“I want him! All he needs to do is send his diary and let me know when he’s got a free day. I’ll fly to Dortmund personally and take him out for a nice dinner and we’ll talk about it,” he added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 07:33 IST
Next Story

Premier League: Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw, Villa beat Southampton

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 22: Latest News
close