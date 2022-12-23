While You were Asleep: Haaland scores as Man City beat Liverpool, French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps and Equal Pay Bill passed in US House

Erling Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season but it was Nathan Ake’s first that clinched Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne, one of six City starters coming off World Cup duty, set up both goals and Riyad Mahrez scored just after halftime to help City reach the quarterfinals.

De Bruyne, part of Belgium’s squad that failed to advance from the group stage in Qatar, crossed to Haaland to open the scoring in the 10th minute and later sent a cross to the far post, where Ake headed home in the 58th at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool twice fought back to equalize on goals by Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah, respectively, but its title defense is over after Darwin Nunez missed several good chances in front of the net.

The victory keeps Pep Guardiola’s team on course for a fifth cup title in six seasons.

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët next week to discuss a new contract.

Deschamps, who has been in charge for 10 years, has led Les Bleus to three major finals and won the 2018 World Cup.

France lost a thrilling World Cup final to Argentina last Sunday in Qatar and was also beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal six years ago.

France's head coach Didier Deschamps passes the World Cup trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

His contract expires at the end of this year and Le Graët is hopeful Deschamps will continue.

Le Graët told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on.

“He holds all the cards,” Le Graët told Ouest-France. “Because I had told him that as long as he reached the (World Cup) semifinals then the decision belonged to him.”

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s soccer win

FILE – United States' Women's World Cup final soccer team.

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.

The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

