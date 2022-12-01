While You Were Asleep: French federation files complaint over disallowed goal, England’s Ben White exits WC and Tunisia coach faces questions about his future

The French soccer federation is filing a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann’s disallowed goal at the end of a 1-0 loss to Tunisia at the World Cup on Wednesday.

Griezmann drilled in a low shot in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time at Education City Stadium. Referee Matthew Conger ruled out the equalizer following a video review.

The FFF’s statement overnight Thursday said the goal was “unfairly refused” but did not elaborate, amid reports it focused on the fact Conger restarted the match then blew the final whistle — after which he consulted VAR and ruled out Griezmann’s goal.

Referee Matthew Conger gestures towards France’s Antoine Griezmann as his goal is disallowed during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Referee Matthew Conger gestures towards France’s Antoine Griezmann as his goal is disallowed during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Griezmann was in an offside position when a cross came over but then retreated and appeared to be played back into an onside position following a Tunisia defender’s deflection when he shot into the bottom left corner.

The FFF said that it had 24 hours from the end of the match to file an official complaint with governing body FIFA.

England’s Ben White exits World Cup for personal reasons

England defender Ben White has returned home from the World Cup for personal reasons, the Football Association said Wednesday.

The FA didn’t provide a reason for White’s departure. The Arsenal center back isn’t expected to join back up with England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar after leaving the team’s training base in Al Wakrah. “We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said in a statement.

England’s Ben White stands on the field during England’s official training at at Al Wakrah Sports Complex, in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) England’s Ben White stands on the field during England’s official training at at Al Wakrah Sports Complex, in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The 25-year-old White didn’t play in England’s first two group matches against Iran and the United States, and was absent for the team’s Group B finale against Wales. England faces Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Tunisia coach faces questions about his future at World Cup

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri failed in his “personal mission” to get the national team through the group stage at the World Cup for the first time in its sixth attempt. Now he’s facing questions about whether he will stay in charge.

“I don’t know why you insist that I resign. I have a contract that is based on objectives,” Kadri said after his team beat defending champion France 1-0 on Wednesday. “The objective was not fulfilled but we still have some time before making a final decision. It’s up to the Tunisian (soccer) federation to decide what happens now.”

Tunisia’s head coach Jalel Kadri reacts during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Tunisia’s head coach Jalel Kadri reacts during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Tunisia started well enough in Qatar by drawing 0-0 with European Championship semifinalist Denmark, but the team missed some chances in a 1-0 loss to Australia. “We were excellent against Denmark and we only failed in one half of a game against Australia,” Kadri said. “We left with a lot of honor and we made our fans proud.”

The victory over France was Tunisia’s third win at a World Cup tournament. The first was against Mexico in 1978 and the second came against Panama four years ago in Russia, when Khazri also scored.

