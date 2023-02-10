While You Were Asleep: Evra convicted for posting homophobic abuse, Conte returns to Tottenham after surgery, Odegaard lauds manager Arteta

Former France and Manchester United right-back Patrice Evra has been convicted by a Paris court of posting homophobic abuse online.

Evra, 41, who was not in court in Paris was fined €1,000 (£890) and ordered to pay €2,000 (£1,780) compensation to two anti-hate campaign groups.

J accepte la décision, s’agissant d’une simple contravention de police qui met fin à une polémique exagérée.. je me suis activement exprimé contre l'homophobie et je réaffirme ma lutte contre toutes formes de discriminations. — Patrice Evra (@Evra) February 9, 2023

The charges in question relate to a video Evra posted back in March 2019 following a Champions League game between United and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Paris, you are queers, you are queers,” Evra could be heard in the video.

“The homophobic remarks of a personality like Patrice Evra fuel hatred and violence against LGBT people, in particular in countries where homosexuality is criminally repressed, like in Senegal, the country where Patrice Evra comes from,” the complainants’ lawyer, Etienne Deshoulieres, released the following statement after seeing a conviction handed out.

Evra, who retired in 2018 and now lives in Dubai, has earned 81 caps for France.

“I accept the decision of the court, referring to a simple fine for something that happened 4 years ago, and has been blown out of proportion. I have on many occasions actively expressed my views against homophobia, and continue the fight against all forms of discrimination,” Evra wrote on Twitter.

Antonio Conte’s successful surgery

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has returned after he had surgery in Italy last week to remove his gallbladder.

Conte was absent for the game against City but flew back to England on Wednesday and will now help with preparation ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester.

Stellini would not confirm if the Italian returned to the touchline at the King Power Stadium.

“Antonio is back. This morning he was on the pitch with us. He has to take it easy for a bit but we were so happy to meet him again at the training ground. He spent time hugging everyone. He didn’t speak about what he would do in the next match but he is back and we are happy,” said assistant Cristian Stellini.

Tottenham is in contention for a top-four finish in the league and has reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Odegaard on Arteta

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who joined Arsenal on loan in January 2021 explained why left Real Madrid to join the London club.

“I spoke to Mikel Arteta on a Zoom call and he told me all about the project. At the time, Arsenal were not doing well,” Odegaard wrote for the Players Tribune.

“They were way down like 15th in the table, but that meeting … Honestly, I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you.

“He is next level. It’s hard to explain. He’s passionate, he’s intense and sometimes, yeah, he’s a bit crazy … but when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen.

“He told me his plan, everything he was building towards. He knew exactly what needed to change at the club. He told me all about these amazing young players in the squad — Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, etc., etc. He told me how he wanted me to fit in and how I was going to improve.”

The 24-year-old is now the club’s captain and is a vital cog in Arsenal’s attack. He has scored 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Arsenal so far.