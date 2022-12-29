While You were Asleep: Erling Haaland sets scoring record, Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty and Monaco find another gem in Eliesse Ben Seghir

Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring record in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds on Wednesday.

At this pace, it won’t be his last. Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games. Not a bad homecoming. “For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that’s life, what can I do? I have to practice more,” Haaland told Amazon Prime. City’s victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal’s lead to five points.

🔊 NEW RECORD! 🔊@ErlingHaaland wins the race to 20 #PL goals in record time, just 14 matches! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/WPQXkOaqZw — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2022

Rodri gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tucked in from close range after goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez shot. Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in. That was Haaland’s 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish. He later missed out on a fourth hat trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier.

Haaland beat Kevin Phillips’ quickest-to-20 goals record — set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games.

Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines

World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar’s red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday.

PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a poor performance against a team in 19th place. The penalty came after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde clumsily lost the ball trying to dribble through midfield rather than clearing it in the 93rd minute.

The ball reached Mbappé and he was fouled from behind. PSG captain Marquinhos swept the loose ball home but referee Clement Turpin disallowed the goal and the penalty stood. Mbappé held his nerve to sweep the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels, who guessed the right way but was beaten for speed.

Mbappé’s 96th-minute penalty increased his league-leading tally to 13 goals as PSG moved eight points ahead of second-place Lens, which plays on Thursday.

Eliesse Ben Seghir- Monaco’s new talent

After launching the career of Mbappé, French club Monaco may have found another gem in Eliesse Ben Seghir.

The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench to score twice — including an Mbappé-style winner — in his league debut to help Monaco win 3-2 at Auxerre.

Eliesse Ben Seghir. Remember that name. pic.twitter.com/p3ZVE89TQf — YungRyanFromTheSquare (@lil_ichiban14) December 29, 2022

Ben Seghir’s goals both came from the left side — which is where Mbappé was so devastating when he made his debut for Monaco in 2015 as a 16-year-old. Mbappé helped the Principality club win the title in 2017, before joining PSG and winning the World Cup with France in 2018.

Ben Seghir replaced striker Wissam Ben Yedder at the start of the second half, with the score 1-1, and made it 2-1 in the 58th minute from Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin’s pass.

He then struck a brilliant winner in the 85th.

-With AP Inputs