While You Were Asleep: Haaland breaks Aguero’s record, Liverpool held for a goalless draw, Real Madrid snatch a late point

Haaland has the most number of goals in a single season for Manchester City

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has broken the most number of goals in a single Premier League season for Manchester City which was previously held by Argentina’s Sergio Aguero.

Kun Aguero held the record with 26 goals previously. Haaland in Man City’s game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday registered his 27th goal of the season to surpass Agureo.

“His impact has been incredible,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We love him and he’s making a lot of goals. Today … we found him more. He’s an incredible threat to our opponents, so we’re very pleased.”

Apart from Haaland’s goal Julien Alverez, Phil Foden and Chris Mepham were also on the scoring sheet helping the Manchester club thrash Bournemouth 4-1. Jefferson Lema scored a consolation goal for the cherries in the final minutes of the game.

Liverpool’s top-four aspirations were dented after a draw at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s top-four aspirations in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League have been further dented after they were held for a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday.

Advertisement

The reds moved up to seventh with 36 points which is seven points behind Tottenham who are fourth.

“We’d like a better performance and three points but we didn’t get that,” midfielder James Milner said.

“We have to keep going. We’re our harshest critics. It’s important we don’t listen to the noise outside. It’s down to us. We’re the only ones who can change it.”

Advertisement

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has registered their third draw in three games and is safely placed in the 12th spot with 27 points which is six points above the relegation zone.

Substitute Alvarez’s late goal helps Real Madrid get a draw against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid scored late in the derby against 10-men Atletico Madrid to draw the game late and snatch a point at the Santigo Bernebau in Madrid on Saturday.

Going 0-0 into half-time Atletico’s Angel Correa was sent off around the hour mark. However, despite being a man down Atletico opened the scoring courtesy of Giminez in the 78th minute. However, within seven minutes Real’s substitute Alvaro registered the equaliser to snatch a late draw.

💬 Álvaro: “I’m very happy. Scoring for the best club in the world and at this stadium is a dream I’ve had since I was little.”#RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/fyGqltJ5YR — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 25, 2023

“I see (winning) the league as a very difficult task. It was before today’s game and now it’s got even tougher,” Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.

“Today we lacked a bit of mental freshness, more than physical. Especially when they were down to 10 men, we allowed them to score and struggled to reposition ourselves.

Advertisement

“In the first half, we had good control but the intensity was not high. Then we didn’t take advantage of the extra man we had.”