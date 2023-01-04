While You Were Asleep: Erik ten Hag says Man United are not a title contender yet, Rodrygo pays honours to Pele, Mikel Arteta unhappy with referring decisions

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are not a title contender yet

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said his Red Devils are not title contenders yet. However, he added that the belief in the Red Devils is growing.

Man United have beaten Bournemouth 3-0 on Tuesday. Casemiro opened the scoring in the 23rd minute followed by left-back Luke Shaw in the 49th minute. In the final minutes of the game winger, Marcus Rashford tripled the lead for the home side.

When asked about title contenders ten Hag replied by saying “That’s a big step,”

“No, but the belief is growing and that’s a good signal. We have to give every game 100 per cent energy and focus and if you keep in that philosophy it’s possible (a title bid). he added.

Man United are currently fourth in the table with 35 points.

Rodrygo pays honours to the late Pele after scoring a goal in Copa Del Rey

Brazil and Real Madrid star forward Rodrygo after scoring in a Copa Del Rey game honoured the late Pele.

The 21-year-old scored in the second half against the fourth-division side Cacereno. Real Madrid won the tie 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 of Copa Del Rey.

Pelé was buried in his final resting place on Tuesday as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Pelé was being laid to rest in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport. Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the black casket was driven through the streets of the city of Santos in a firetruck.

Mikel Arteta is unhappy with referring decisions

Mikel Arteta was not happy with the referring decisions after their 0-0 draw against Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta after the game said “there were two scandalous penalties,”

“It’s a penalty or not a penalty and these are both penalties.” The Arsenal gaffer added.

Arteta further went on to say “I’m not here to talk about the referees, sorry.”

Newcastle has not taken a single point from their last five visits to the Emirates stadium before this game. Under Eddie Howe, the side has been in scintillating form this season. They are third in the table with 35 points just one point behind defending champions Manchester City and on the level with Manchester United.

Arsenal on the other hand continues their domination of the season. They still are on top of the table with 44 points.