While You Were Asleep: England fly to World Cup on pride jet, Humpheries first to come out as a gay player in Australia’s NBBL, Nkunku out of World Cup

The England men’s national team flew to Qatar for the World Cup on a Gay Pride jet. The Gareth Southgate managed side departed for the tournament on Tuesday on a Gay Pride jet – a ‘Rain Bow’ Virgin Atlantic A350 Airbus.

England have sent a statement by flying to the Qatar World Cup in a plane called the ‘Rain Bow’ 🙌 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/adaSTOl05H — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 15, 2022

The plane they are travelling on features a motif of Oscar, the airline’s LGBTQ+ Union Jack-trailing flying icon, beneath the cabin.

The gesture, per reports, was proposed by England FA bosses to register concern about gay rights in the nation where homosexuality can still carry the death penalty.

Humpheries first to come out as a gay player in Australia’s NBBL

Melbourne United’s Isaac Humphries became Australia’s first active male professional basketballer to come out as gay on Wednesday, expressing relief at putting behind him “extremely dark times” when he struggled with his sexuality.

“We, as athletes, as professional athletes, have a responsibility to set examples for people,” Humphries said.

“The truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don’t know how to get up, (and) don’t know how to exist. I know how that feels, and I want to represent those people.”

Nkunku out of World Cup

France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation (FFF) said.

Absolutely gutting news this evening 💔 Get well soon and come back stronger, Christo 🙏 https://t.co/UvJLH0y7LK — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 15, 2022

“The X-ray examinations carried out in the evening, unfortunately, revealed that it was a sprain,” the FFF said in a statement.

The RB Leipzig forward left Wednesday’s training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with team mate Eduardo Camavinga.