scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

While You Were Asleep: England fly to World Cup on pride jet, Humpheries first to come out as a gay player in Australia’s NBBL, Nkunku out of World Cup

The plane features a motif of Oscar, the airline's LGBTQ+ Union Jack-trailing flying icon, beneath the cabin.

(Left to right) The motif on England's team plane to Qatar, Isaac Humphries and Christopher Nkunku. (Screengrab/Sun & Reuters)

The England men’s national team flew to Qatar for the World Cup on a Gay Pride jet. The Gareth Southgate managed side departed for the tournament on Tuesday  on a Gay Pride jet – a ‘Rain Bow’ Virgin Atlantic A350 Airbus.

The plane they are travelling on features a motif of Oscar, the airline’s LGBTQ+ Union Jack-trailing flying icon, beneath the cabin.

The gesture, per reports, was proposed by England FA bosses to register concern about gay rights in the nation where homosexuality can still carry the death penalty.

Humpheries first to come out as a gay player in Australia’s NBBL

Melbourne United’s Isaac Humphries became Australia’s first active male professional basketballer to come out as gay on Wednesday, expressing relief at putting behind him “extremely dark times” when he struggled with his sexuality.

“We, as athletes, as professional athletes, have a responsibility to set examples for people,” Humphries said.

“The truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don’t know how to get up, (and) don’t know how to exist. I know how that feels, and I want to represent those people.”

Nkunku out of World Cup

France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation (FFF) said.

“The X-ray examinations carried out in the evening, unfortunately, revealed that it was a sprain,” the FFF said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...
UP, Bihar: BJP eyes Extremely Backward Classes, Pasmanda Muslims in new s...Premium
UP, Bihar: BJP eyes Extremely Backward Classes, Pasmanda Muslims in new s...

The RB Leipzig forward left Wednesday’s training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with team mate Eduardo Camavinga.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 09:01:29 am
Next Story

On KBC, Amitabh Bachchan reveals one of the reasons he married Jaya Bachchan: ‘Unke kesh bahut lambe the’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 16: Latest News