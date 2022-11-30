While You Were Asleep: Christian Pulisic taken to hospital with abdominal injury, Cameroon goalie Andre Onana ‘temporarily suspended’ and England, Wales players take a knee

US Soccer Federation has said Christian Pulisic has been taken to the hospital with an abdominal injury. Pulisic, who was star of the night as he scored the match-winning goal for the United States Men’s National Team vs Iran on Tuesday and pushed his squad through to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup. More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration. Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal had held up, and the United States had beaten Iran 1-0 on Tuesday night in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup’s knockout stage.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.

Onana had already been spotted earlier Tuesday at the airport in Doha. Onana also released a statement referring to his disagreement with Song over team tactics that led to him being dropped for Cameroon’s 3-3 draw with Serbia on Monday. Onana said he had tried to resolve the issues in a bid to stay at the World Cup.

England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination.

England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them.

England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday. “We feel this is the biggest and we think it’s a strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important,” Southgate said.

