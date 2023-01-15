While You Were Asleep: Chelsea-Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal, Inter pip Verona 1-0, Milan fight back for 2-2 draw

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, both clubs said on Saturday.

According to the media reports, the deal will be worth 85 million pounds ($103.92 million), with the 22-year-old Mudryk set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract.

Shakhtar said the clubs were very close to tying up a deal.

“Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer,” Chelsea said in a statement.

FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club.#Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/IoHOaFRfn5 — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) January 14, 2023

“FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club,” Shakhtar Donetsk said in a statement.

Mudryk was on his way to London for a medical on Saturday, Sky Sports reported.

Mudryk caught the eye in the Champions League group stages with three goals and two assists in his six matches.

Martinez gives Inter 1-0 win over Verona

Fourth-placed Inter Milan secured a 1-0 home win over strugglers Hellas Verona thanks to an early goal from striker Lautaro Martinez in a Serie A game with few chances on Saturday.

It took just three minutes for Martinez to open the scoring when he picked up the ball inside the box and fired it into the far left corner for his ninth league goal of the season.

Advertisement

Martínez’s ninth league goal of the season followed another score midweek in an Italian Cup victory over Parma.

Martínez also had a goal disallowed in the 63rd for a foul by him on Verona defender Paweł Dawidowicz in the buildup.

Milan fight back for 2-2 draw at Lecce

Second-half goals from Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria helped champions AC Milan to fight back from two goals down and salvage a 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.

Coach Pioli and Dest's post-match reactions at the Via del Mare 🎙️ Le parole del Mister e di @sergino_dest dopo #LecceMilan 🎙️#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/epdIKeKTa6 — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 14, 2023

Lecce shocked their more celebrated opponents when they took the lead after just three minutes, with Theo Hernandez chesting in an own goal following a defensive blunder from Pierre Kalulu.

Advertisement

Milan moved back into second spot but the defending champion was nevertheless nine points behind Napoli, which crushed Juventus 5-1 on Friday.

After opening 2023, beating Salernitana, AC Milan has gone on a slide. The Rossoneri were held by Roma to 2-2 last Sunday after squandering a two-goal lead and was eliminated from the Italian Cup by 10-man Torino on Wednesday.