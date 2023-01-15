scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

While You Were Asleep: Chelsea-Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal, Inter pip Verona 1-0, Milan fight back for 2-2 draw

Chelsea to rope in Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk. Lautaro Martínez scored for a third straight match for Inter. Second-half goals from Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria helped AC Milan salvage a draw.

(L-R)Chelsea to rope in Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk; Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring the goal against Hellas Verona; AC Milan's Theo Hernandez battles for the ball with Lecce's Lorenzo Colombo. (AP)

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, both clubs said on Saturday.

According to the media reports, the deal will be worth 85 million pounds ($103.92 million), with the 22-year-old Mudryk set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract.

Shakhtar said the clubs were very close to tying up a deal.

“Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club,” Shakhtar Donetsk said in a statement.

Mudryk was on his way to London for a medical on Saturday, Sky Sports reported.

Mudryk caught the eye in the Champions League group stages with three goals and two assists in his six matches.

Martinez gives Inter 1-0 win over Verona

Fourth-placed Inter Milan secured a 1-0 home win over strugglers Hellas Verona thanks to an early goal from striker Lautaro Martinez in a Serie A game with few chances on Saturday.

It took just three minutes for Martinez to open the scoring when he picked up the ball inside the box and fired it into the far left corner for his ninth league goal of the season.

Advertisement

Martínez’s ninth league goal of the season followed another score midweek in an Italian Cup victory over Parma.

Martínez also had a goal disallowed in the 63rd for a foul by him on Verona defender Paweł Dawidowicz in the buildup.

Milan fight back for 2-2 draw at Lecce

Second-half goals from Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria helped champions AC Milan to fight back from two goals down and salvage a 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.

Lecce shocked their more celebrated opponents when they took the lead after just three minutes, with Theo Hernandez chesting in an own goal following a defensive blunder from Pierre Kalulu.

Advertisement

Milan moved back into second spot but the defending champion was nevertheless nine points behind Napoli, which crushed Juventus 5-1 on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Tavleen Singh writes: Developing country dreams
Tavleen Singh writes: Developing country dreams
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

After opening 2023, beating Salernitana, AC Milan has gone on a slide. The Rossoneri were held by Roma to 2-2 last Sunday after squandering a two-goal lead and was eliminated from the Italian Cup by 10-man Torino on Wednesday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 07:47 IST
Next Story

Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 15: Latest News
close