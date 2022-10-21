While You Were Asleep: Chelsea inch past PSG, Real Madrid win away at Vllaznia & Barca beat Villarreal 3-0

Chelsea emerged victorious on matchday one of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022/23 season as they won 1-0 at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital. Millie Bright was the sole goal scorer for the English FA Women’s Super League champions.

Chelsea’s general manager Paul Green said after the win, “It shows how far the English league has come, that ourselves and Arsenal have come to the top two teams in France and got two victories.”

He further added, “Yes, English teams have won in these last two evenings but there’s a long way to go in the groups and a long way to go in the competition but I do think it’s a really positive thing for the English league and does show how far it’s come when in years gone by it was probably unthinkable that English teams would come to France and win these types of games.”

Real Madrid win away at Vllaznia

Real Madrid beat Vllaznia Shkoder in their first meeting of the UWCL season to gather all three points and stay on top of Group A standings. After a stalemate of a first half, Esther Gonzalez opened the scoring for Madrid Women in the 54th minute.

It would take another 14 minutes for the Spanish side to make it 2-0 through Olga Carmona, who doubled the lead with a successful spot kick from 12 yards.

Madrid will next face PSG in the UWCL on matchday two.

Barca beat Villarreal 3-0

Robert Lewandowski’s first half brace inspired Barcelona to a 3-0 win at the Camp Nou in their La Liga meeting against Villarreal. The Polish striker struck twice within four minutes.

❝3-0 against Villarreal is good because they are one of the better teams in the league❞ — Frenkie de Jong on #BarçaVillarreal pic.twitter.com/ib4rWKF2Lh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2022

Ansu Fati would triple the advantage three minutes later for the Blaugrana. The win marked Barcelona’s eighth this season.

The Xavi Hernandez led side are second in the table after their defeat at the Santiago Bernanbeu to Real Madrid.