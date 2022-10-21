scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Chelsea inch past PSG, Real Madrid win away at Vllaznia & Barca beat Villarreal 3-0

Chelsea's general manager Paul Green said after the win, “It shows how far the English league has come, that ourselves and Arsenal have come to the top two teams in France and got two victories.”

(Left to right) Millie Bright after scoring Chelsea's only goal vs PSG, Real Madrid's Esther Gonzalez after her goal against Vllazen and Ansu Fati hugs Pedri after scoring Barca's third goal. (Photo: UWCL & Barcelona on Twitter)

Chelsea emerged victorious on matchday one of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022/23 season as they won 1-0 at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital. Millie Bright was the sole goal scorer for the English FA Women’s Super League champions.

He further added, “Yes, English teams have won in these last two evenings but there’s a long way to go in the groups and a long way to go in the competition but I do think it’s a really positive thing for the English league and does show how far it’s come when in years gone by it was probably unthinkable that English teams would come to France and win these types of games.”

Real Madrid win away at Vllaznia

Real Madrid beat Vllaznia Shkoder in their first meeting of the UWCL season to gather all three points and stay on top of Group A standings. After a stalemate of a first half, Esther Gonzalez opened the scoring for Madrid Women in the 54th minute.

It would take another 14 minutes for the Spanish side to make it 2-0 through Olga Carmona, who doubled the lead with a successful spot kick from 12 yards.

Madrid will next face PSG in the UWCL on matchday two.

Barca beat Villarreal 3-0

Robert Lewandowski’s first half brace inspired Barcelona to a 3-0 win at the Camp Nou in their La Liga meeting against Villarreal. The Polish striker struck twice within four minutes.

Ansu Fati would triple the advantage three minutes later for the Blaugrana. The win marked Barcelona’s eighth this season.

The Xavi Hernandez led side are second in the table after their defeat at the Santiago Bernanbeu to Real Madrid.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:44:07 am
