While You Were Asleep: Carragher backs Liverpool to finish in top four, Brentford beat Fulham 3-2, Bellingham made ‘perfect step’ by moving to Germany, says Dortmund manager

Jamie Carragher said Liverpool are ‘right in the mix’ for the top four after hammering Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

“I wouldn’t say this is Liverpool back, but there were definitely signs in that second half of the Liverpool of two or three years ago,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Even of late when Liverpool have picked up it’s not been the Liverpool of old, and I think that’ll be difficult to get to because the standard was so high.”

The result moved Liverpool within three points of the Champions League places.

Jamie Carragher insisted his former side ‘still have a fight on’ to finish fourth.

“I think it gives everyone real confidence about how Liverpool can make the top four, because the last few months since the World Cup, I think most supporters didn’t think they’d make the top four. They’re now right in the mix.

“They’ve still got a fight on with Newcastle and Tottenham, but right now, if they can continue playing the way they are, they’ll make it.”

Bretford keep the pace

Brentford strengthened its bid for Europe by winning a feisty west London derby against Fulham 3-2 in the English Premier League on Monday.

Striker Ivan Toney improved his season tally to 16 with another spot kick to help sink the Bees’ local rival. Unfortunately for Brentford and Toney, should they succeed in their unlikely bid to reach the Europa League, they may enter it without their talisman.

Toney is facing the prospect of a lengthy ban after being charged with 262 alleged breaches of the English Football Association’s gambling laws dating to 2017. But as he promised this week in a social media post questioning the confidentiality of the FA investigation, Toney is concentrating on his football.

Toney’s goal was the third of the game for a 2-1 lead after halftime. Issa Diop was penalized for the slightest kick on the foot of Christian Norgaard and Toney calmly converted his 21st penalty from the 21 he has taken for Brentford.

Mathias Jensen made it 3-1 when he tucked away a cut-back from substitute Kevin Schade, and Carlos Vinicius pulled one back for Fulham in stoppage time.

Dortmund manager on Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic said that Jude Bellingham made the “perfect step” by joining the German club rather than the Premier League.

Bellingham is one of Europe’s most in-demand players with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all hoping to land him this summer along with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“With all the respect for Jude and his performances we have been answering this question since he joined. When he joined us there was interest from many Premier League clubs but he still chose us,” Terzic said.

“He chose to join us because he knows this can be the perfect step for him and I think we’ve proven it both ways.

“He’s helping us a lot but I also think that we as a club on that stage are helping him and his career as well.

“We’re really happy and delighted that he is part of our team, he’s one of our leaders at the age of 19, he stepped through to the English national team as a player of BVB and this is something we’re really happy with.

“But we also know we need a good performance from him tomorrow to get to the next stage.

“This is something that is going to be a topic for his future but our future now is that we’re going to face a really good opponent tomorrow in Chelsea FC and so we need him in a good way tomorrow.”

Dortmund will take on Chelseas in their second leg of the Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.