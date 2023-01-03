While You Were Asleep: Brentford sink Liverpool, Man United in hunt of a striker, Ancelotti believes Kroos will stay at Real Madrid

Sloppy defending cost Liverpool heavily as Brentford pulled off their latest Premier League shock with a thumping 3-1 win at home.

Liverpool’s first defeat in five league matches left them in sixth place in the standings on 28 points after 17 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester United who can increase the gap to seven points when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Ibrahima Konate’s own goal gave the Bees the lead and Yoane Wissa’s header just before halftime put them in control.

Wissa, the replacement for Ivan Toney, the Bees’ 13-goal top scorer, had two goals ruled out for offside before he scored in a breakneck first half.

Liverpool improved in the second half and after Oxlade-Chamberlain had reduced the deficit they hemmed Brentford into their own half in search of an equaliser. But Brentford hit them on the counter attack, Christian Norgaard launching a long diagonal ball towards Mbeumo, who outmuscled Konate before slotting into the net.

Erik ten Hag reiterates the need for a new striker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that the club are in search of a new striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Dutchman insists he won’t ‘burn money’ for the sake of it.

Manchester United’s £220million spend in the summer and the continuing uncertainty around the sale of the club means finances are limited and a loan deal is preferred.

“We have a good team when all the players are available,” he said.

“But with many games coming up, I think there is a need (for a striker).”

Ten Hag says he’s satisfied with Anthony Martial’s performances in many games.

“He didn’t play for a long time and probably this (Wolves) wasn’t his game,’ said the United boss. ‘In the next game, I expect a better performance from him. I’m convinced of that.

“I’m really happy with his performances across many games. If you see the minutes he’s played and the impact he’s had so far, it’s really huge.”

Toni Kroos will renew his contract which is set to expire: Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti feels mid-fielder Tony Kross will renew his contract that expires at the end of 2022-23 season.

“He’s quite sure about it and will be very clear in the next month,” said Ancelotti.

“It’s impossible as a football fan to imagine that he’s going to retire. He has said that he wants to end his career at Real Madrid and so I think he’ll carry on.”

Real Madrid find themselves level on points with Barcelona at the top of LaLiga table – with both teams on 38 points from 15 games.

Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 and has enjoyed a successful spell in Spain since his arrival.

The midfielder was influential in Real Madrid’s Champions League winning sides – winning the competition on four different occasions.