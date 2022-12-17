scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Benzema’s cryptic post ahead of final, Messi likely to stay at PSG, Mbappe’s 15-year-old brother makes PSG debut

Karim Benzema has dismissed any claims that he may return to action for France. PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi reaffirms belief that Lionel Messi is 'very happy' at the club. Ethan Mbappe was a second-half substitute in PSG's friendly against Paris FC on Friday.

Benzema says he has no interest in rejoining France for the final; Lionel Messi celebrates, Kylian Mbappe's 15-year-old brother makes PSG debut.
Karim Benzema has admitted he has no interest in rejoining France for the World Cup final. The striker has even posted a cryptic post on Instagram saying “I’m not interested.”

France could win their third World Cup if they beat Argentina in Sunday’s final and there has been much speculation of Benzema returning now free from injury.

However, the French striker has snubbed Didier Deschamps’ side on his Instagram.

Since sustaining the soft-tissue injury, the centre-forward has made a swift recovery, featuring in Real Madrid’s 1-1 friendly against Leganes earlier this week, and there was a possibility that he could re-join his compatriots to feature against Argentina.

Read |FIFA World Cup: Club teammates Messi, Mbappe headline biggest face-off in football

But the relationship between him and Deschamps seems to have deteriorated, after Deschamps apparently forcing him to leave the camp.

The French coach had reportedly seen the Ballon d’Or winner struggling with some discomfort in his thigh and said: “What a pity Karim that you have to leave.”

France will face Argentina in the final, who are spearheaded by seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Messi ‘very happy’ at PSG

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi feels that Lionel Messi is ‘very happy’ at the club and will reject the riches of Inter Miami and the nostalgia of Barcelona to remain in the French capital.

Messi’s contract expires at end of season but there is the option for 12-month extension.

“I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with PSG,’ he told RMC Sport.

“I think he wants to stay, We will discuss after the World Cup.”

“He performed fantastic this season for us, he’s scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club,” he said.

“So what we agreed together – that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides – our side of the club and him – are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup.”

Messi stands on the cusp of history with Argentina as he bids to win his first World Cup – and the country’s third.

Ethan Mbappe makes PSG debut

Kylian Mbappe’s 15-year-old brother Ethan Mbappe made his Paris Saint-Germain debut. Ethan was a second-half substitute in PSG’s friendly against Paris FC on Friday.

The youngster replaced Fabian Ruiz in the middle. Ethan was a part of a matchday squad consisting of the likes of Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Renato Sanches.

The younger Mbappe often features in PSG’s academy ranks.He made his European debut in September for the U19s, where they took on – and beat – Juventus.

In October, he made his Uefa Youth League debut against Maccabi Haifa.

