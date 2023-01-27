scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Benzema, Vinicius strike as Real fight back to sink Atletico, Ajax fire coach Alfred Schreuder

On a freezing night at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu hosting its first game for 77 days due to the World Cup break, Real started slowly and Atletico had many dangerous counter-attacks.

While You Were asleep, Karim Benzema, Ajax coach, Real MadridReal Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with Karim Benzema and Ajax Amsterdam have fired coach Alfred Schreuder. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
While You Were Asleep: Benzema, Vinicius strike as Real fight back to sink Atletico, Ajax fire coach Alfred Schreuder
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. scored in extra time as Real Madrid fought back to beat local rivals Atletico 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

On a freezing night at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu hosting its first game for 77 days due to the World Cup break, Real started slowly and Atletico had many dangerous counter-attacks.

Atletico captain Koke delivered a brilliant through ball to Nahuel Molina who ghosting in behind Real’s defence and the full back set up Alvaro Morata, a former Real academy player, to tap the ball into an empty net in the 19th minute.

Eder Militao wasted a golden chance to equalise in the 32nd minute after Toni Kroos had delivered a perfect cross.

It was not only until Dani Ceballos came off the bench to replace the injured Ferland Mendy late in the first half that Real started to play better.

The 26-year-old midfielder injected a new dynamic into the team who were far more aggressive after the break.

Benzema wasted two good opportunities and Federico Valverde also sent a shot wide from just outside the box.

Ajax sack Schreuder as winless run continues

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have fired coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw with Volendam on Thursday extended his side’s winless run to seven league games, the club said.

Advertisement

Schreuder was appointed on a two-year contract in May to replace Erik ten Hag after he left the Amsterdam-based club to take over as Manchester United manager.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

But with Ajax fifth in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders Feyenoord after 18 matches, they decided to part ways with the former Club Brugge coach.

“This is a painful decision, but it’s necessary,” Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said in a statement. “Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants

– With Reuters Inputs

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 08:11 IST
Next Story

Shotgun Wedding movie review: Jennifer Lopez lights up the screen alongside scene-stealing Jennifer Coolidge

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
close