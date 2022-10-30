While You Were Asleep: Lewandowski grabs late winner, Leeds beat Liverpool 2-1 and Brazil’s Flamengo win Copa Libertadores for 3rd time

Barcelona was on the brink of another setback when Robert Lewandowski stretched out his right boot and found the winner.

The Poland striker’s goal in stoppage time snatched a 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday, lifting Barcelona back to the top of the Spanish league standings level on points with Real Madrid.

Lewandowski’s last-gasp lunge spared Xavi Hernández’s side more disappointment three days after it bowed out of the Champions League at the group phase for a second consecutive year.

Lewandowski's last-gasp lunge spared Xavi Hernández's side more disappointment three days after it bowed out of the Champions League at the group phase for a second consecutive year.

While failing to find the net in losses against Madrid and former club Bayern Munich, Lewandowski is enjoying some great form in the Spanish league with a league-high 13 goal in 12 rounds.

While Barcelona pulled out a win in the dying moments, for a second straight game Atlético Madrid was betrayed on the final touch of the ball.

Cádiz beat Atlético 3-2 after Rubén Sobrino knocked in a cross just before the final whistle to tilt the seesaw contest finally in the hosts’ favor. The loss jeopardized Atlético’s grip on third place.

Leeds beat Liverpool 2-1 to ease pressure on Marsch

Leeds ended its four-match losing run in the English Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute goal at Anfield on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.

Leeds ended its four-match losing run in the English Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute goal at Anfield on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.

While Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone following its first win since August, Liverpool remained marooned in mid-table and eight points from the top four in what is proving a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds fought back from conceding a bizarre opener in the fourth minute, when goalkeeper Alisson Becker slipped as he attempted to get to teammate Joe Gomez’s overhit pass across the face of the area. Leeds striker Rodrigo pounced and had the simplest task to tap into an empty net.

Brazil’s Flamengo wins Copa Libertadores for 3rd time

Flamengo marched unbeaten to its third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday.

Flamengo marched unbeaten to its third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday.

Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador.

Flamengo also won in 1981 and 2019, the latter with two goals by Barbosa in the 2-1 final victory against Argentina’s River Plate.

Barbosa, considered a slim chance of playing for Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar, also netted the Rio de Janeiro club’s only goal in the final last year in the loss to Brazilian rival Palmeiras.

