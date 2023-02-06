scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
While You Were Asleep: Barcelona best Sevilla 3-0, Inter pip Milan and Bayern score four past Wolfsburg

Barcelona sit on top of the La Liga table with 53 points after 20 games this season.

Raphinha, Lautaro Martinez and Kingsley Coman celebrate their goals on Sunday night in La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga respectively. (Twitter)

With Real Madrid losing to Mallorca on Sunday, Barcelona extended their lead on top of the 2022/23 La Liga table from five points to eight after beating Sevilla in their 20th match of the season 3-0.

With both teams having not managed to score a goal in the first half, Jordi Alba opened the scoring for Barca in the 58th minute after being set one vs one against the goalkeeper inside the Sevilla box.

Gavi then found himself in acres of space on the left side of an open goal to slot in a two goal advantage for the hosts.

Alba then set Raphinha in the 12 yard box from a cross to make it 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Inter pip Milan

A first half Lautaro Martinez goal was enough for Inter to inch past derby rivals Milan as the defending champions stayed out of a Champions League contention spot in the Serie A points table, below Atalanta on the sixth spot.

The goal originated from a corner from the left side, one that Martinez latched on to with a swift header to beat Ciprian Tătăruşanu in goal.

With the three points, Inter (43) are now closest to league leaders Napoli (56), who are looking for a first league title since the 1989/90 season.

Bayern score four past Wolfsburg

It was a goalfest as Bayern Munich returned with a 4-2 win in their visit to Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga. Bayern firmed their grip on the game with three first half goals. The first two of which, came from Kingsley Coman.

Coman curated a cross from the left hand side, only for Muller to miss the contact and the ball to viciously curl in the Wolfsburg goal after taking a bounce in the 12-yard box. For the second, Coman received a cross from the right and first time volleyed it with precision in the same right corner.

The third came off Thomas Muller heading a Joshua Kimmich cross in. While Wolfsburg scored one through Jakub Kaminski, Bayern essentially the tie with a sensational Jamal Musiala solo goal where he motored past half a dozen defenders before applying a finish. Mattias Svanberg scored a final goal for Wolfsburg but it wasn’t nearly enough for the hosts to save the day.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 08:01 IST
More Sports

