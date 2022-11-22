While You Were Asleep: Bale penalty earns 1-1 draw with USA, Ronaldo turns into painter, Keane says Kane should have worn ‘One Love’ armband

Wales captain Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to give Wales a 1-1 draw against the USA in the wee hours on Tuesday morning.

Bale, who failed to make an impression, against the United States for most of his country’s first World Cup game since 1958, barely touched the ball in the match. But with his team 1-0 down in the dying minutes, the 33-year-old kept his nerves converted from the spot.

With this Bale registered his 41st career goal for the Wales national team.

Earlier, it was Tim Weah, who scored in the 36th minute to put USA in the lead. Christian Pulisic set up the Americans’ first World Cup goal.

USA ( 1 point) will face England in their next group game on Friday while Wales ( 1 point) will face Iran.

Cristiano Ronaldo laughs uncontrollably at his own drawing

The Portugal football team, on Monday night, shared a funny video where players were given the task of pairing off and then drawing one another. Defender Diego Dalot tried his hand and so did Ruben Dias along with other players. However, the funniest moment of the entire video arrived when Ronaldo burst out in uncontrollable laughter after showing Pepe how he’d drawn him.

Os 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗹 chegaram! 👤👨‍🎨🇵🇹 Vê os desenhos que a Seleção fez para oferecer instituições de cariz social 💯🖍 #VesteABandeira #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/xkhiCS0uCP — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 21, 2022

Roy Keane insists Harry Kane should have worn One Love armband

Roy Keane said that England captain Harry Kane should have worn the One Love armband and that would have made a strong statement in front of the entire world. Speaking on ITV, Keane said,” I think the players could have worn the armbands for the first game, and took the punishment, whatever that might be.

“Kane, they were saying, was risking a yellow card as that might be the punishment. But that would have been a great statement.”

“If you get your yellow card, what a message that would have been, from Kane or Bale. Take your medicine, and then move on. Then, in the next game, you don’t wear it because you don’t want to be getting suspended, but I think it was a big mistake.