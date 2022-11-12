While You Were Asleep: Arteta wants referees to protect Saka, Guardiola says Man City tenure will be his longest, Klopp handed one-game ban

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels it is the duty of match referees to protect players like Bukayo Saka.

Saka hobbled off before the half-hour in last month’s win over Nottingham Forest and appeared to be accused of diving by Graham Potter when Arsenal defeated Chelsea last Sunday.

“The referees have the duties to deal with that,” Arteta told reporters.

💬 "It would be great to be top at Christmas, but our focus is to play better every single day." ▪️ Our form going into the World Cup

▪️ What to expect from Wolves

▪️ Planning for January 🗞️ Read every word from Mikel's press conference ahead of #WOLARS 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 11, 2022

“The better the players become, the bigger target they become, because people try to find ways to stop him. That is why football has very clear rules, what you can do and what you cannot do, and that is the referee’s job,” he added.

Saka will be fit to face Wolves at Molineux on Saturday. Victory against Wolves on Saturday will guarantee top spot until after the World Cup and surely remove any lingering doubts about Arteta’s team as a genuine title contender.

Guardiola on life in Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has four Premier League, including a domestic treble in 2018-19.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager says he can’t see himself staying in other clubs as long as he has been at Manchester City.

“Stay in another place for seven years? No, I don’t think so. It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager. To be a manager for a long time you need to be so supported. The results help a lot; that is undeniable,” he told reporters.

One game to go before the World Cup! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tnX9p8WAQU — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 11, 2022

“In this world they sack you, they fire you, we know that. But at big clubs the part of the success of the manager is the chairman, the sporting director especially, and all the people here. It [this support] goes to the media, fans and players. It shows stability. This is why I think only in a few clubs this can happen,” he added.

Advertisement

On his contract extension the Spainiard said: “It’s not the moment [for this]. Brentford is the only important thing right now. When we have time, when we feel it is the right moment, both sides, we take a decision.”

Guardiola has won nine major trophies since taking over in 2016.

Klopp handed touchline ban

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he was sent off in Liverpool’s win against Manchester City last month.

Advertisement

The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Klopp for his outburst at an official in the highly charged Premier League game at Anfield.

Klopp was initially fined 30,000 pounds by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct on Oct. 16.

The FA felt that was too lenient and an independent appeal board on Friday suspended Klopp from the touchline with immediate effect.

Klopp was also warned about his future conduct.

Liverpool play on Saturday against Southampton at Anfield.