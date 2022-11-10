While You Were Asleep: Manchester City knock Chelsea out of the League cup, Atalanta face their 3rd consecutive defeat and AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis all set to quit

Arsenal, Tottenham got knocked out of the league cup

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 2-0 to knock them out of the EFL cup round three on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s men in the 53rd minute five minutes later Julian Alvarez extended the lead. Elsewhere defending champions of the League cup Liverpool beat Derby Paul Warne’s Derby County on penalties.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Premier League leaders Arsenal are knocked out by Brighton. Arsenal after getting the lead Eddie Nketiah in the 20th minute gave away three goals to see an early exit in the cup. On the other hand, their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs lost to Nottingham Forest 2-0.

This is back-to-back defeats for Antonio Conte’s men after they lost the game to Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

Atalanta faces their third consecutive defeat

Atalanta lost to 2-1 relegation contenders Leece on Wednesday. Despite Duvan Zapata’s goal Leece managed to take home three points.

This is the third straight defeat in the Seria A for Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

Leece opened the scoring with Federico Baschirotto’s header inside the box and soon doubled their lead with Federico Di Francesco. However, just before halftime, Zapata pulled one back for Atalanta.

Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer game between Lecce and Atalanta at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP) Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer game between Lecce and Atalanta at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)

In the second half despite creating chances Atalanta could not finish them off. Leece defended well to secure three points.

Atalanta stays fifth on the league table with 27 points alongside Inter Milan and Lazio. Jose Mourinho’s Roma is sixth in the table with 26 points. League leaders Napoli continue their winning streak they top the table with 38 points. Defending champions AC Milan stay eight points behind.

Atalanta have finished outside the European places last season in eighth.

AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis is all set to leave the club

Ivan Gazidis. (FILE) Ivan Gazidis. (FILE)

AC Milan’s CEO Ivan Gazidis will leave the club on the 5th of December.

The Italian club declared on Wednesday. Gazidis joined the current defending champions in 2018 when the club was in a lot of turmoil.

“Gazidis joined AC Milan as CEO in December 2018 and has led the Club through a period of growth and modernisation both on and off the pitch,” Milan said in their official statement.

AC Milan won the Seria A title in the 2021/2022 season first one after the 2010/2011 season. They reached Champions League last season first time in eight years in the 2021/2022 season. They did not make the knockouts. However, they did make the knockouts this season. They are in the Round of 16. They will take Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.