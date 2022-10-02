While You Were Asleep: 129 dead in Indonesian football match stampede, Lewandowski leads Barca’s 1-0 win at Mallorca and Ecuador’s Del Valle win Copa Sudamericana

Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death.

Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The brawls that broke out just after the game ended late night Saturday prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta. Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during a treatment, Afinta said.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, right, is challenged by Mallorca’s Martin Valjent during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, right, is challenged by Mallorca’s Martin Valjent during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

Robert Lewandowski scored again to lead Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday as the Poland newcomer continues destroying defenses in the Spanish league.

Mallorca tried to keep Barcelona in check by packing a line of four midfielders in front of five defenders close to its area. But a moment of inspiration by Lewandowski was all it took to ruin the plan of coach Javier Aguirre.Mallorca’s defense appeared to have Lewandowski under control in the 20th minute after Ansu Fati played him clear on the left side of the box, but Lewandowski quickly cut back to his right foot and fired a pinpoint strike in off the far post.

That took Lewandowski to a league-leading nine goals and 12 overall counting the Champions League. He has scored in six straight rounds after failing only in the league opener. The victory lifted Barcelona into the league lead at one point ahead of Real Madrid before the defending champion plays Osasuna on Sunday.

In another match, Atlético Madrid put more pressure on beleaguered coach Julen Lopetegui after Álvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente scored in a 2-0 win at Sevilla. Sevilla’s frustrated fans booed their team for another poor performance since the club sold off prized center backs Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos this summer without replacing them.

Players of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil’s Sao Paulo at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera) Players of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil’s Sao Paulo at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle broke a monopoly of Brazilian teams in South American club competitions and lifted the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday. The 2-0 win against Sao Paulo in the decider gave the Ecuadorians their second title in the region’s second most prestigious tournament. The goals of the final played in the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in the Argentinian city of Cordoba were scored by Lautaro Diaz in the 13th minute and Lorenzo Faravelli in the 67th. Sao Paulo had two players sent off in added time; Jonathan Calleri and Diego Carlos.

The winner of the Copa Libertadores will certainly be a Brazilian team, as has been the case since 2019; Flamengo and Athletico will play for the title on Oct. 29. Last year’s Copa Sudamericana final was played between two Brazilian teams, with Athletico finishing as champions.

De Valle won the Copa Sudamericana in 2019, only nine years after it rose to the first division in Ecuador.

