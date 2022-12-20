‘Where is Messi?’: A World Cup answers

Where is Messi?

It’s a query that has been associated with the 35-year-old ever since he first sat in a plane alongside his father, Jorge and a friend of the Messis. Trip? From the Argentine capital to the city of Barcelona in September 2000. As Spanish journalist Guillem Balague mentions in his book, christened after the most famous second name in the world right now.

‘Where’s Leo?’, was the only question anyone asked at the Juan Mantovani Middle School in Rosario, his school. Or at the Newell’s Old Boys, his football club. None of the classmates, teammates, teachers or coaches had any idea about his whereabouts. The Messis were reserved. So would be the future of the second youngest in their household.

It is astonishing when you think that a question can follow a boy, now a man, for so long. A question on why he wasn’t there doing what he did best. On why he, judged only under the bracket of the greatest of all time, wasn’t there to help his team win? It was there in loud voices when Messi led Argentina in their first World Cup match in 2022. When he scored from the spot but Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, the team they least expected to lose to. A 36-game unbeaten streak that put their 36 year World Cup wait in jeopardy. ‘Where’s Messi’, a game of Saudi fans chanted out loud. Four days later, he was bringing the proverbial roof down at the same venue. A banger from outside the box to resuscitate Argentina’s World Cup campaign. 2-0 vs Mexico. 2-0 vs Poland.

‘Where is Messi?’, shouted an Australian fan from the stands two days later. With the man standing literally in front of him, prepping a set piece. 30 seconds after his last shout out, he has Messi in front of him again. Celebrating a goal he just scored to give Argentina the lead in Round of 16.

Among the many things Louis Van Gaal said ahead of the quarter final was that Messi ‘when the opponent has possession, he does not participate much at the game, so that’s where we will have opportunities’. Van Gaal of course knew what happens when Messi has the ball. 35 minutes into the game, he saw the Argentine number 10 cut inside and fashion a stab no-look pass between two legs and beyond three defenders for Nahuel Molina to make it 1-0. And later, convert twice from the spot against a goalkeeper who had stated he ‘can stop penalties’ from Messi.

‘Where’s the Croatian defence?’, was what rang up everyone’s head in the first semifinal. A penalty from you know who and a scintillating World Cup solo run goal had fractured it. And then, the new assist of the tournament from Messi. Three days after his last. One that saw him outrun and outsmart the best centre back of the tournament, 15 years younger to him, from near the halfway line all the way till he lent a simply cannot miss chance to Alvarez in the six yard box. 3-0. Argentina win again.

And so, here he was. At the game of games. Playing his final World Cup match. A World Cup final. Sitting on a 2-0 cushion, which he helped build after opening the scoring from the spot, and opening the French lines for the second – one from the Angel. 11 minutes and a few more separated Messi from the trophy he’d expressed as his ultimate football wish to fulfill an ultimate football career. Then, 97 seconds happened. Kylian Mbappe’s brace and the defending champions were all over the game. Where were Argentina? One good kick away from a second World Cup final defeat in eight years. Where was Messi?

On that night in the Maracana in 2014, he had walked right past the trophy he wished for to collect the trophy he had no desire to. A numbing silence on his face, representative of their performance of a 1-0 defeat. One that saw him left foot a one-v-one finish wide from inside the box. There’s this video from after though. Of German players lifting the trophy on the podium above as the losing team’s captain watches them from the touchline below. A few seconds of gazing later, he walks away, rolling up his armband. As if to suggest he had some unfinished business.

And so, when the chances came on the same stage in 2022, when that old question came, he had to dig for an answer. Just a first time volley in from point blank that barely made it past the line. Just enough. Adequate. But an answer. 3-2 it became, before a final ask. France’s only goalscorer on the night, a 23-year-old, who had won it in 2018 was hell bent on doing so again in 2022. A penalty goal that led to a penalty shootout, in which he scored again. Messi had to answer. That question we’ve been talking about had found a basis on the back of his track record with penalties. He had missed from the spot earlier at this tournament. He had missed from the spot in a final before. Leading to a third successive last game defeat for his country in three years. Leading to an almost early international retirement. But here he was. With his second and last chance. Just enough would do. Just a slow roll of the ball-in that saw Hugo Lloris go the wrong way and come back the right. Enough to make it 1-1. It had to be, for Argentina to win 4-2.

Advertisement

And that was it. There he was. Lionel Andres Messi. A certified world champion. Beaming in all his glory. Holding the player of the tournament trophy he’d held back in 2014. This time recognising its wealth. Until he walked by the only one that was rich to him, bent down and kissed the World Cup, and seconds later, danced and held it up. Now his. Now Argentina’s. As it was last in 1986. As it was Maradona’s. It was he who had set Messi on course to this night, hadn’t he?

In his own great way, by suggesting ahead of his first World Cup in 2006, “I have seen the player who will inherit my place in Argentine football and his name is Messi,” he told the BBC along with one very crucial detail. “I see him as very similar to me.” And there he was, being carried around the Lusail on his mates shoulders as Maradona was around Azteca. The prophecy, the mission, whatever you call it, was complete. Not just on the ground though.

As the video response from CONMEBOL to that now ancient question of ‘where’s Messi?’ suggests, Messi was a divine presence felt around the world on Sunday evening. As a massive shared catharsis of watching him win ‘the greatest thing there is’, felt outside and beyond just Argentina.

In Barcelona, of course. In Brazil whose record World Cup goal scorer, the original Ronaldo, put it this way, ‘The football that this guy plays goes beyond any rivalry, even the historic one between Brazil and Argentina’. In Bangladesh, where their men’s cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan took to the streets, flexing his Argentina shirt like the hundreds and thousands of other fans around him. In Kerala, God’s own country indeed. Even in Germany. Even in Mario Gotze, whose goal in the 2014 final had denied Messi the triumph he craved. Here he was, shouting and pumping his fist as Argentina won it. With his son, Rome on his lap, following suit.