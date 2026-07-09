When Norway beat England: “Maggie Thatcher, your boys took a hell of a beating”

Bjorge Lillelien on the left and Maggie Thatcher on the right. (Screengrab/AP photo)

It was a time when narration mattered more than narratives. And he was more Jon Champion’s wit than Peter Drury’s poetry. But Bjorge Lillelien commentating on Norwegian radio to register their 2-1 win over England in World Cup qualifying in 1981, turned epic for his feisty, direct monologue addressing then UK PM Margaret Thatcher.

“Maggie Thatcher, can you hear me?” he bellowed. “Maggie Thatcher, your boys took a hell of a beating.” BBC4 recalled the iconic piece of commentatory that heralded the first of two times Norway have beaten England in a World Cup cycle.

That English team for the 1982 qualifiers had Glen Hoddle, Bryan Robson and Kevin Keegan, while Norway had part-timers – rallies from a goal down, through goals for Roger Albertsen and Hallvar Thoresen.