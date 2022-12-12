When France’s all time scorer Olivier Giroud and Morocco manager Walid Regragui played together

With wins against Portugal and England in the quarterfinals, Morocco and France set up the second semifinal of the 2022 World Cup. While Morocco have remained unbeaten at the competition and are yet to concede from an opposition player after five games, France have won four of their five games barring their last group stage meeting against Tunisia.

Among the top headlined individuals for the two teams have been Olivier Giroud and Walid Regragui. Giroud has scored four goals so far at this World Cup and has toppled Thierry Henry to become the all time goal scorer for France with 54 goals. Regragui became the first African manager to take his side to a World Cup quarterfinal and now semifinal.

The two however, share a common link. One that was shaped at French club, Grenoble. Back in 2008, the two played together at Grenoble for two months during the summer. In fact, the duo also shared half of the game together on pitch in a pre-season friendly against Strasbourg. A recent photo of the two during a training session has been doing rounds on the social media.

Their association at the club would come to an end in September when Giroud signed for Tours in a deal worth around €150,000.

Regragui would finish the season with the Ligue 1 side and then go on to finish his playing career with Morocco club Moghreb Atletico Tetouan in 2009. Five years before getting his first managerial gig with Moroccan football club, Fath Union Sport.

14 years later, the duo will now get the opportunity to meet on the same pitch of the Al Bayt Stadium for a World Cup semifinal.