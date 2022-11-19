What’s better than one Messi? Adidas says five. What does Messi think about as he enters the field? Gatorade ad has his voiceover. Watch

Come World Cup season, every brand tries to one up the other by roping in the biggest stars taking part in the global extravaganza. Some like Nike have a galaxy of stars at their disposal with their World Cup ad featuring the likes of 2002 World Cup versions of Brazilian Ronaldo and Ronaldinho as well as Kylian Mbpappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in a Marvel Cinematic inspired multiverse concept titled the “Footballverse”.

Others like Adidas went one step further and featured Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. but wait, there’s a catch. The ad features not one but 5 Messis, all computer generated from the different times of his career. They range from the longhaired babyface look from his early days to the current iteration, who is the one made of flesh and blood, the real Argentine magician.

The video shows the real Messi and his computer generated, out of time doppelgangers, kicking the ball around and showcasing their skills. While watching the video, you might hark back to Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous quote on Zinedine Zidane which went like, “Give me Zidane and 10 pieces of wood and I’ll win you the Champions League.” Wonder what he would have said if or when he saw five identical Argentine superstars running around the pitch.

what is better than one Leo Messi? ✋x Leo Messi In our family, impossible is what we do. #ImpossibleIsNothing pic.twitter.com/H2X4ckOPi3 — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) November 18, 2022

There’s another ad of Gatorade which also features the Argentine captain where in Messi’s voiceover you can hear what exactly he is thinking about while entering the field.

The ad plays out as Messi makes his way to a football pitch alongside his teammates and is opponents, while the voiceover tells the viewers what exactly he is feeling.

“For the next 90 minutes, whatever you are up against, doesn’t matter. Home, away, if the odds are against you, it doesn’t matter. Everything you left behind, doesn’t matter. The fame, the press, the pressure, it doesn’t matter. For the next 90 minutes, the only thing that’s important is how you face it,” Messi says as he takes a sip of Gatorade and the ad fades to black.