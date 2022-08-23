scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

What worked for Man United: Ronaldo’s replacement Elanga, Rafael Varane at the back and the right attitude

Elanga, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting eleven, looked like a player possessed, constantly pressing Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester UnitedManchester United's Jadon Sancho scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium.

Manchester United were a team transformed against Liverpool. From David de Gea between the posts to the much-taunted backline and the insipid frontline and unimaginative midfield, each department saw a collective upgradation in both skill and spirit. So much so that they were a team unrecognisable from the shambles they were against Brentford last week.

After defeats against Brentford and Brighton, United manager Erik ten Hag needed to make a statement against Liverpool and that was exactly what he got from his players, as they rattled their biggest rivals and secured a win that could potentially be the catalyst of a change.

The spirited backline

The United defence-pack has copped incessant criticism and ridicule for the most part of the last season as well as this. But the performance against Liverpool was as resolute a rearguard they had produced in recent times. Marshalling them was Rafael Varane, who deservedly started at the expense of the forlorn Harry Maguire.

A technically gifted centre-back, he contributed to the opening goal too, stealing the ball off Bobby Firmino and belting it upfield, besides his cool tackling and composure in duress. He demonstrated his leadership skills—it’s baffling why he does not start as often as he should and ahead of Maguire—and forged a fine rapport with Lisandro Martinez.

The latter had endured a torrid time against Brentford, and substituted at half-time, but against Liverpool, he had Mohammed Salah and James Milner on a leash, pressing relentlessly and often dispossessing them. The full-backs—Tyrell Malacia, who had displaced the lacklustre Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot—too were exceptional in curbing the menace of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Midfield muscle

You could argue that Liverpool were laid low by the absence of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita. But there still was enough expertise in James Milner and Jordan Henderson. As sloppy as they were, they were out-run and out-thought by Scott McTominay, who despite the rough edges and hard tackles, brings heart and fire into the team, and Christian Eriksen, who is seamlessly settling into the deep-lying playmaker role. Once Casemiro takes McTominay’s place, Eriksen could be all the more influential a presence. A mini Gattusso-Pirlo, fire-and-ice act in the making.

That first goal

That United had not scored a goal off their own in nearly 190 minutes—the one against Brighton was an own goal—aptly reflected the toothlessness of their front-line. They lacked ingenuity, physicality and presence of mind. But the Jadon Sancho goal could change the mood and morale.

It was a great goal— he got at the end of an Anthony Elanga cross in the centre of the Liverpool box, composed himself, pulled off a dummy that sent James Milner flying the other, faintly tapped the ball for control and slotted the ball past Liverpool keeper Alisson. Often, Sancho has looked ponderous—this goal could change it.

Dynamic Elanga and resurgent Rashford

Elanga, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting eleven, looked like a player possessed, constantly pressing Alexander-Arnold, who looked out of sorts, and winning the duels. Tormenting Alexander-Arnold with his sharp movements, the 20-year-old nearly scored in the 10th minute, his clanger hitting the woodwork.

Six minutes later, he turned provider to the Jadon Sancho opener. Like Alexander-Arnold, his colleagues had a tough night containing Marcus Rashford, who ratcheted up the pace and troubled, of all defenders the finest of them, Virgil van Dijk.

He later netted a sumptuous goal himself, but on a better night could have added at least a brace more, his efforts either eluding the goal by the slim margins or tipped away by a leaping Alisson.

Fighting spirit

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Advertisement

The standout trait was United’s tigerish spirit—they ferociously held onto possession, robustly won the ball back and seized onto their chances. Not for a moment did they seem like a team under fire. Post-match, manager Erik Ten Hag admitted the same: “We can talk about technical but it’s all about attitude. Now you see we bring the attitude. There was communication, there was a fighting spirit and especially there was a team, and you can see what they can achieve.” There was a team—and that was the decisive difference.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:06:46 pm
Next Story

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News