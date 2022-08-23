What worked for Man United: Ronaldo’s replacement Elanga, Rafael Varane at the back and the right attitude

Manchester United were a team transformed against Liverpool. From David de Gea between the posts to the much-taunted backline and the insipid frontline and unimaginative midfield, each department saw a collective upgradation in both skill and spirit. So much so that they were a team unrecognisable from the shambles they were against Brentford last week.

After defeats against Brentford and Brighton, United manager Erik ten Hag needed to make a statement against Liverpool and that was exactly what he got from his players, as they rattled their biggest rivals and secured a win that could potentially be the catalyst of a change.

The spirited backline

The United defence-pack has copped incessant criticism and ridicule for the most part of the last season as well as this. But the performance against Liverpool was as resolute a rearguard they had produced in recent times. Marshalling them was Rafael Varane, who deservedly started at the expense of the forlorn Harry Maguire.

A technically gifted centre-back, he contributed to the opening goal too, stealing the ball off Bobby Firmino and belting it upfield, besides his cool tackling and composure in duress. He demonstrated his leadership skills—it’s baffling why he does not start as often as he should and ahead of Maguire—and forged a fine rapport with Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez x Varane has to be Manchester United’s CB partnership going forward. Both were absolutely phenomenal. Hard to see Harry Maguire get back in. pic.twitter.com/RfP5MtLes3 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 22, 2022

The latter had endured a torrid time against Brentford, and substituted at half-time, but against Liverpool, he had Mohammed Salah and James Milner on a leash, pressing relentlessly and often dispossessing them. The full-backs—Tyrell Malacia, who had displaced the lacklustre Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot—too were exceptional in curbing the menace of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Midfield muscle

You could argue that Liverpool were laid low by the absence of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita. But there still was enough expertise in James Milner and Jordan Henderson. As sloppy as they were, they were out-run and out-thought by Scott McTominay, who despite the rough edges and hard tackles, brings heart and fire into the team, and Christian Eriksen, who is seamlessly settling into the deep-lying playmaker role. Once Casemiro takes McTominay’s place, Eriksen could be all the more influential a presence. A mini Gattusso-Pirlo, fire-and-ice act in the making.

That first goal

That United had not scored a goal off their own in nearly 190 minutes—the one against Brighton was an own goal—aptly reflected the toothlessness of their front-line. They lacked ingenuity, physicality and presence of mind. But the Jadon Sancho goal could change the mood and morale.

Great reaction from the boys tonight! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhnoH23F1n — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 22, 2022

It was a great goal— he got at the end of an Anthony Elanga cross in the centre of the Liverpool box, composed himself, pulled off a dummy that sent James Milner flying the other, faintly tapped the ball for control and slotted the ball past Liverpool keeper Alisson. Often, Sancho has looked ponderous—this goal could change it.

Dynamic Elanga and resurgent Rashford

Elanga, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting eleven, looked like a player possessed, constantly pressing Alexander-Arnold, who looked out of sorts, and winning the duels. Tormenting Alexander-Arnold with his sharp movements, the 20-year-old nearly scored in the 10th minute, his clanger hitting the woodwork.

No place like home! 🤩

Glory to God! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CJG6HbAlbn — Anthony Elanga (@AnthonyElanga) August 22, 2022

Six minutes later, he turned provider to the Jadon Sancho opener. Like Alexander-Arnold, his colleagues had a tough night containing Marcus Rashford, who ratcheted up the pace and troubled, of all defenders the finest of them, Virgil van Dijk.

Bro Elanga was cooking. pic.twitter.com/mmVVRst5fM — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) August 23, 2022

He later netted a sumptuous goal himself, but on a better night could have added at least a brace more, his efforts either eluding the goal by the slim margins or tipped away by a leaping Alisson.

Fighting spirit

The standout trait was United’s tigerish spirit—they ferociously held onto possession, robustly won the ball back and seized onto their chances. Not for a moment did they seem like a team under fire. Post-match, manager Erik Ten Hag admitted the same: “We can talk about technical but it’s all about attitude. Now you see we bring the attitude. There was communication, there was a fighting spirit and especially there was a team, and you can see what they can achieve.” There was a team—and that was the decisive difference.