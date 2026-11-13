What will be Pochettino’s first game in charge at Manchester United?

A formal announcement naming Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United coach is expected on Friday, though he will take charge ahead of the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on November 22 after fulfilling the last of his international commitments with USMNT, according to Sky Sports.

Pochettino is expected to sign a two-and-half-year contract at Old Trafford, after replacing Michael Carrick, who was relieved on Thursday, as per Sky.

Sky reported that Pochettino – who had a £7m (10 mill USD) release clause in his USA contract – will head off to United after overseeing the USA’s games against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday. The deal was agreed upon at the Monaco meeting to become the club’s next head coach, 8th since Alex Ferguson.