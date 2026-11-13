What will be Pochettino’s first game in charge at Manchester United?

A formal announcement naming Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United coach is expected on Friday, though he will take charge ahead of the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on November 22 after fulfilling the last of his international commitments with USMNT, according to Sky Sports.
Pochettino is expected to sign a two-and-half-year contract at Old Trafford, after replacing Michael Carrick, who was relieved on Thursday, as per Sky.
Sky reported that Pochettino – who had a £7m (10 mill USD) release clause in his USA contract – will head off to United after overseeing the USA’s games against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday. The deal was agreed upon at the Monaco meeting to become the club’s next head coach, 8th since Alex Ferguson.
The publication also stated that the decision to sack Carrick was ratified by Ratcliffe following the recommendation of chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.
Also leaving the club, as per Sky, were Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate, who were part of the coaching set up under Carrick. Steve Holland, Travis Binnion and goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson, also left the club, leaving only one coach from the last bunch: assistant first-team goalkeeping coach Connor King, who joined the club two months ago.
Sky reported that this was Pochettino’s third stab at the United job, though he has coached at Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain prior.
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While United were keen on Pochettino taking charge as soon as possible, they “are respectful of the fact the USA have two fixtures against Haiti to play – the second of which is on 18 November,” the BBC reported. ‘If Pochettino takes charge of the second game, it is understood he will be in place at United’s Carrington headquarters on 19 November – four days before they face Liverpool,’ BBC.com wrote.
Not all were convinced he was the answer to the club’s maladies.
Sky Sports’ Gary Neville told NBC,”You can keep changing the manager and thinking that’s going to be the answer. But this has been proven now over 12 years, that’s not the answer. It’s rinse and repeat. Ruben Amorim, Erik ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick – some of them are world-class managers who have had success. There are a lot of promising young managers there, ex-players who know the club as well. None of it has worked because if you’ve got a poor performance department, poor recruitment department, you’ve not got leadership that is strong right through the spine of the football club, you will fail.”