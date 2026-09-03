What will be different about jerseys of debut players for UCL 2026/27 season

A new initiative has been introduced for the upcoming UEFA Champions League: players will wear “debut patches.”
Players appearing for the first time in the competition will have a patch with the word “debut” on their sleeve, placed inside the Champions League starball logo.
The decision followed an agreement between Fanatics—a global digital sports platform selling licensed merchandise, trading cards, collectables, and sports betting—and UEFA, European football’s governing body.
After the match, the debut player’s patch will be sent to Topps, a trading card company owned by Fanatics, to be made into a special, signed trading card. The patches will be certified before entering packs.
Players who appear directly or as a substitute will receive the patches, but debutants who are part of the matchday squad and remain on the bench without playing must wait for theirs.
“Renewing our partnership with Fanatics for UEFA club competitions reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering best-in-class products for fans and collectors globally,” said UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin. “Fanatics know how to make big moments feel special. We are excited for what’s next.”
The patches were also part of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026. But according to the News outlet The Athletic. “World Cup debut patches will not be available until at least 2031 (when global soccer’s governing body FIFA’s deal with Panini expires and their agreement with Fanatics starts), the Champions League patches are expected to be available this season, due to UEFA’s ongoing deal with Fanatics and extension,” the publication quoted.
The 36-team UEFA Champions League tournament will start on September 8.
This will be the third season in which the Champions League will be played in the league-phase format, having been introduced in 2024/25.
Some of the highlight fixutres of the campaign are Defending champions Paris St Germain will face Barcelona and Manchester City, while the latter will have a reunion with their former midfielder Rodri when they face the Catalan giants. Fifteen-time champions Real Madrid, meanwhile, face Arsenal.