What will be different about jerseys of debut players for UCL 2026/27 season

A new initiative has been introduced for the upcoming UEFA Champions League: players will wear “debut patches.”

Players appearing for the first time in the competition will have a patch with the word “debut” on their sleeve, placed inside the Champions League starball logo.

The decision followed an agreement between Fanatics—a global digital sports platform selling licensed merchandise, trading cards, collectables, and sports betting—and UEFA, European football’s governing body.

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After the match, the debut player’s patch will be sent to Topps, a trading card company owned by Fanatics, to be made into a special, signed trading card. The patches will be certified before entering packs.