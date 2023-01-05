What were Mbappe and Hakimi doing while PSG was welcoming Messi with guard of honour?

Donning a hood and face masks, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi successfully walked around streets of New York and Times Square in disguise, without anyone recognising them, according to various media reports.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi were spotted watching the Times Square entertainment as they took off to the States and enjoyed their post-World Cup break.

“A number of PSG players were granted “a few days off” by manager Christophe Galtier following Sunday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to Lens, including Hakimi and Mbappe.The 24-year-old forward, who scored a hat-trick for France in their World Cup final defeat to Argentina last month, used his time off to visit New York with his Moroccan teammate,” Sportbible reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

On Monday night, they attended an NBA game between Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs, where Mbappe “was given an incredible reception by fans.”

Footage of their walkabouts were posted by photographer Elder Ordonez with Mbappe and Hakimi seen clapping to the street entertainment. Mbappe, who had hit training straight after France’s loss in the final, and Hakimi were given a few days off by PSG manager Christophe Galtier to recover from their World Cup exploits.

“Hakimi reached the semi-finals of this winter’s tournament with surprise package Morocco before being knocked out by France, while Mbappe played seven times for the 2018 world champions, scoring eight times. After their 3-1 defeat to Lens on Sunday – a game they both featured in – Galtier confirmed their break from first-team duties,” Sportbible noted.

Messi landed in Paris and received a guard of honour in the interim. Galtier was reported as saying: “Hakimi and Mbappe will have a few days off. The plan was that they could play these two games. They will now recover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

He was dismayed with the team’s performance: “I couldn’t recognise my team. We lacked cohesion. We left a lot of space, we made a lot of technical mistakes.” He however defended Mbappe’s performance saying, “Kylian made a lot of effort, even at 3-1 he showed a very good state of mind. Unfortunately, he did not manage to make the difference because in front, they defended well.” PSG lead Ligue 1 after 17 games played, four points ahead of second place Lens.

“They regrouped well in front of the surface, so there was less and less space. Facing low blocks and an opponent who has the advantage in the score, you need a lot of talent and technical accuracy.”