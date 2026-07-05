Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral (13) celebrates their second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Thousands lined the undulating streets of Cape Verde to greet their titans of the World Cup upon arrival at capital Praia. The Blue Sharks flew in on Sunday, after losing narrowly 2-3 to mighty Argentina.

“It’s a very great moment for us to be here with our people,” the Wonderwall goalie Vozinha, donning cool Gucci big-glares told BBC as blue red striped flags fluttered all around. “We wanted something bigger but we didn’t go to the next stage. Now we just enjoy the moment and celebrate with our people,” he added.

They trooped back in white tee shirts with Cabo Verde engraved in bold font. Cape Verde held Spain and Uruguay to draws. The homecoming was coincidentally the same as their 51st Independence Day, liberating from Portugal.