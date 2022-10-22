What to watch: Ronaldo-less Manchester United travel to Chelsea, Barcelona host Bayern

Another week and another glut of fixtures in the biggest leagues in the world. With the World Cup in just under a month, the players in the top leagues would want to catch the eye of their international managers, avoid injury and carry forward the momentum to the grandest showpiece event in the world. Just a few weeks remain till most players of the top-tier clubs across the globe will board the flight to Qatar while the ones who are less sure of a place, will hope to make a last-gasp attempt to impress and get a coveted spot in the Cup squad. Here are a few matches this week in the leagues and Champions League, where the players can make an impression.

Chelsea vs Manchester United (Sat, 10 PM)

The big clash in the Premier League this week will be between a resolute Chelsea FC and a high-flying Manchester United. Both teams had a midweek fixture and players from both the teams will probably be exhausted coming into this match. Manchester United played a high intensity game against Tottenham Hotspur which they won thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. Chelsea, meanwhile, travelled to Brentford but managed to secure just a point in a drab 0-0 draw. United will still be wary of this Chelsea side as they travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend due to the fact that the Blues are undefeated in seven matches in all competitions since new coach Graham Potter took over.

The last four league meetings between these once-great rivals have resulted in draws and both teams will be looking to rectify that this Saturday. United is expected to be the more attack-minded team in this scenario, having mustered 28 shots against Tottenham in their last match. Chelsea, however, will focus on their defensive resistance and hope to catch United out on a break. The London club last beat United in November 2017 and has since then, lost 3 times to the Red Devils and tied 3 times. It’ll be interesting to see if ‘Potter ball’ succeeds in handing Chelsea the evasive victory or if United keep their flags flying high at Stamford Bridge. Remember, if United win, they leapfrog Chelsea to the 4th position of the table while a win for the home team will put them on level terms with London rivals Tottenham, who play Newcastle on Sunday.

As far as Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned, the forward will not be making the trip to the Bridge after being axed by manager Ten Hag. The club on Thursday announced in an official statement that the Portuguese talisman will not be a part of the squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (Thursday, 12.30 AM)

An out-of-sorts Barcelona who are smarting from recent results against Real Madrid and Inter Milan will welcome Bayern Munich to Camp Nou in midweek for a Champions League clash. With their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, this fixture couldn’t have come at a worse possible time for the Blaugrana. Since 2013, these two European powerhouses have met on 7 occasions and every time, Barcelona have come up short against the Bavarians. In the first leg fixture in September, former Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski was left to rue uncharacteristic misses as the German club ran away with a 2-0 victory. Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane sealed the deal for the German champions as Barcelona once again fell short.

Lewandowski still on a roll 🤜🤛 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2022

In the return fixture though, Barcelona have one less player to worry about as Sane was ruled out with an injury. However, Bayern still have Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies in their ranks, who on a good day have the ability to shred their opponent’s defence to pieces. They must be champing at the bit to face a Barcelona outfit without Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen in defence. Even with the presence of Jules Koundé in the back, Barca still have a mountain to climb in order to even have a glimmer of hope of staying in the Champions League.

Honourable Mentions

Tottenham vs Newcastle (Sunday, 9 PM)

Roma vs Napoli (Monday, 12.15 AM)

Dortmund vs Manchester City (Wednesday, 12.30 AM)