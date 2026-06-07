What links Cape Verde to Goa besides football? ‘Sodade’

Cape Verde players pose for a team photo before the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Cape Verde and South Africa, at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

“If you write me, I’ll write you…

If you forget me, I’ll forget you”

Thus goes the melancholic Morna music from Cape Verde, strains of the song “Sodade” which will ring out at their FIFA World Cup games against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

According to Bdnews24.com, the filk song “remembers the tens of thousands of emigrés who have left these 10 islands sprinkled off the coast of West Africa for work and opportunities abroad.”

Their football team is made up of children and grandchildren of these same populations that left the islands for livelihood. The Blue Sharks who won 7 of their 10 qualifying games, are made up of similarly foreign-based players, even as head coach Pedro Leitão Brito known as Bubista — who was named Africa’s Coach of the Year last year and is better known by his nickname, Bubista — tries to weld together a unit capable of big upsets.