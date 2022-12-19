scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

What is the black robe Messi was wearing when he lifted the World Cup?

The Emir of Qatar made Messi wear a robe called the bisht, made of camel hair and goat wool and worn by royalty, before he lifted the World Cup Trophy.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup. (Reuters)
In his crowning moment Lionel Messi’s white and light blue iconic Argentine jersey was covered by the robe the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani made him wear just before he was handed the trophy. The bisht is a robe made of camel hair and goat wool worn in the Arab world on special occassions. It is a garment worn by royalty or religious leaders and the moment when Messi lifted the trophy was seen as the icing on the cake for Qatar.

To have the greatest footballer of this generation and one who will go down in history as the greatest ever clicked wearing a robe which partially hid the Argentine jersey could be called a coup of sorts.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was also by the side of the Emir as the bisht was draped over Messi.

However, soon after he lifted the trophy and the team photo was clicked Messi was seen without the bisht and wearing an Argentine jersey with three stars on it – to signify the 1978, the 1986 and the 2022 titles.

Argentina beating France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 after extra time has elevated the status of Messi, who was chasing the elusive World Cup trophy at the age of 35.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:20:05 am
What trade data show

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Messi wins the World Cup, Argentina beat France in thrilling finale
