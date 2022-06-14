What India need to do to qualify for Asian Cup and where to watch

Sunil Chhetri-led India will take on Hong Kong in their final match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In the first match, Sunil Chhetri, returning from injury, pumped two goals past Cambodia for a 2-0 win and the start they needed. Then came Afghanistan. For 86 minutes, nothing could separate both teams. Then Chhetri did what he does – curling in a freekick from right outside the box into Afghanistan’s net. Two minutes later, India conceded from a corner. But then in extra time, Sahal Abdul Samad came up with a winner to help India make it two wins in two games. A win or a draw now brings the surety of making back-to-back Asian Cups – something that has not been done by the Indian team ever. This is what India need to do to qualify for the continental championship:

Scenarios:

Win or draw – Takes India to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Loss – A loss would mean that India would need to rely on the results of other second-placed teams in different groups. Currently, India are third on the list of second-placed teams out of six. India go through if they aren’t the worst of the sixth-placed teams.

Results to look out for will be the Philippines vs Palestine match. The Philippines are currently second in their group with 4 points. A loss or a draw would mean that India cannot be the worst of six second-placed teams.

Also below India are Malaysia and Indonesia. If they draw or lose the final game of their group, then the same scenario happens wherein India isn’t the worst of the second-placed teams left and therefore qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Where to watch Live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar, 8.30 PM